JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of June 1, 2020

Brown, Bobby Renee, 44; arrested on May 28, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal endangerment. Lincoln County. $10,000. Cobb, Kelley Loretta, 44; arrested on May 31, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Dubler, Douglas Lynn, 45; arrested on May 5, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Libby Justice Court. $150,000. Duncan, Jeanie Marie, 61; arrested on May 27, 2020. Lincoln County. $285. Released on May 27, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Giambrone, Sean Anthony, 34; arrested on May 23, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $30,000. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Haflich, Laurence Alton, 66; arrested on May 24, 2020. Charged with felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated burglary. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Lautt, Rodney Bennie, 52; arrested on May 28, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, revoke release-bail or bond. LCJC/Pretrial. $705. Released on May 29, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on May 24, 2020. Charged with expired registration, possession of dangerous drugs, open container in vehicle, and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released on May 29, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Tuesday, June 2

2:11 p.m. A woman called to report a bat in her enclosed front porch. She wouldn’t have batted an eye but Coronavirus could have come from one.

6:32 p.m. Someone reported a male sleeping on the floor in the bathroom of a local casino. Sleeping there was a gamble but when you’re down on your luck all bets are off.

Thursday, June 4

5:15 p.m. 911 received a call from a local gas station reporting a man passed out in the bathroom. He’d done the same thing before, the caller said, this was number two.