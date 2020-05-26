JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of June 8, 2020

Barnes, Joni Marie, 56; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. Lincoln County. Released on June 6, 2020. Brown, Bobby Renee, 44; arrested on May 28, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal endangerment. Lincoln County. $10,000. Castillo, Caroline Marie, 32; arrested on June 1, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to property. Libby City Court. Released on June 2, 2020. Cobb, Kelley Loretta, 44; arrested on May 31, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Released on June 1, 2020. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Dubler, Douglas Lynn, 45; arrested on May 5, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Libby Justice Court. $150,000. Released on June 1, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Giambrone, Sean Anthony, 34; arrested on May 23, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $30,000. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Released on June 2, 2020. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Haflich, Laurence Alton, 66; arrested on May 24, 2020. Charged with felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated burglary. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Loudan, Suzanne Marie, 30; arrested on June 1, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Friday, June 5

9:13 a.m. A spokes-person reported that their grandkid brought home a child’s red bike from Central School. They wanted to protect the bike and their family in case someone calls about the bike being missing or stolen. The grandchild would do wheelie bad in jail; he can’t handle-bars.

Saturday, June 6

9:07 p.m. Someone reported a vehicle spinning brodies in a nearby parking lot. The doughnuts were driving neighbors glazy.

Sunday, June 7

1:42 a.m. A 911 caller reported that a male he knows attempted to run him off the road with his truck. This incident clearly drove them further apart.

3:34 p.m. A woman reported having information on another woman who had been attempting to break into her home. The caller wanted to keep the woman off of her property.

5:55 p.m. A caller requested to speak with someone about her neighbor. The neighbor came onto her property, accused her of killing a rooster, and told her she was going to “burn.” Talk is cheep but the neighbor still should not have egg-spolded.

Monday, June 8

8:37 a.m. A transient male sleeping on tables at a local park had been asked to move along but refused to leave. Officers did not arrest him though, it would have been a bum rap.

Tuesday, June 9

2:15 p.m. Someone reported a motorcycle parked in the entryway of an apartment building. It was a complex roadblock.

7:16 p.m. 911 was called to report men falling trees behind the caller’s property. They would not leaf, and a tree had fallen onto the house.

Wednesday, June 10

6:46 p.m. A half naked male was taking a bath in the local laundromat’s sink. It was making patrons feel unclean.

Thursday, June 11

4:33 p.m. A woman called to find out if cruising the gut is legal. Officers were out monitoring others who were cruising the gut so no one was available to respond.