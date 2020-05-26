JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of June 22, 2020

Baker, Daniel Wayne, 52; arrested on June 18, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Released on June 19, 2020. Brown, Bobby Renee, 44; arrested on May 28, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal endangerment. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on June 15, 2020. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. DOC. Released on June 18, 2020. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 31; arrested on June 11, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $60,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. DOC. Released on June 19, 2020. Giambrone, Sean Anthony, 34; arrested on May 23, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. DOC. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Joliff, Toni Dawn, 41; arrested on June 15, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. Released on June 15, 2020. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. DOC. Released on June 17, 2020. Kenelty, Harold Keith, 73; arrested on June 18, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. LCJC. Released on June 18, 2020. Loudan, Suzanne Marie, 30; arrested on June 1, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released on June 15, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. LCDC/Hold. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Neubauer, Logan Daniel, 26; arrested on June 21, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Newton, Mikealla Leeann, 23; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Released on June 17, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of privacy in communication and two counts of partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $10,000. Ripley, Jeremy Lennon, 37; arrested on June 12, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and felony partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $10,000. Scott, Jeanetta Gail, 53; arrested on June 18, 2020. Charged with disorderly conduct and partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Troy City Court. Released on June 19, 2020. Shelton, Brandie Renee, 45; arrested on June 18, 2020. Charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, DUI drugs or alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. $1,500. Released on June 19, 2020. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Released on June 17, 2020. St. Clair, John David, 58; arrested on June 16, 2020. Charged with safety hold/intoxication. Safety Hold. Released on June 17, 2020. Star, Ocean Ayden, 23; arrested on June 12, 2020. Charged with privacy in communication and partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $5,000. Released on June 16, 2020. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. DOC. Released on June 17, 2020. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Witt, Aaron Stephen, 44; arrested on June 14, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. LCJC/Hill County. $50,000.

Friday, June 19

12:59 p.m. A caller reported someone who shot through his 4×4 garage window. He was trouble shooting safety solutions.

Saturday, June 20

12:49 p.m. Someone had two of their vehicles’ tires slashed overnight. They were now pursuing justice tirelessly.