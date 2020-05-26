JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of July 6, 2020

Burkhard, Thomas John William, 59; arrested on July 4, 2020. Charged with disorderly conduct. Troy City Court. $85. Released on July 5, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. Lincoln County. $20,000. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Giambrone, Sean Anthony, 34; arrested on May 23, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. DOC. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kilgore, Mark Allen, 62; arrested on July 1, 2020. Charged with felony criminal endangerment and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Libby Justice Court. $250,000. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. LCDC/Hold. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Moyers, Clifford Caleb, 47; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with speeding/basic, DUI drugs or alcohol, and open container in motor vehicle. Libby Justice Court. $830. Released on June 29, 2020. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with four counts of felony intimidation, and two counts of privacy in communication. Libby City Court. $10,000. Ripley, Jeremy Lennon, 37; arrested on June 12, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and felony partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $10,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Veatch, Jesse Jodean, 43; arrested on July 4, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Lincoln County. $970. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Witt, Aaron Stephen, 44; arrested on June 14, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. LCJC/Hill County. $50,000.

Tuesday, June 30

1:48 a.m. Caller reporting a male hitchhiker stumbling on the highway and doesn’t want the male to get hit by a semi truck.

7:36 a.m. Caller reporting a mound of dirt across the roadway. Suspect was told not to do it again.

9:55 a.m. Caller reporting four head of cows have wandered off last Wednesday.

9:47 p.m. Caller concerned about an individual under a blanket by the bridge near the rocks.

Wednesday, July 1

5:13 p.m. 911 caller reporting a male being drunk on her property and throwing trash into her yard.

7:48 p.m. Caller reporting a male standing on a bridge staring at the water.

Thursday, July 2

5:49 p.m. Male in lobby wants to report his rifle that was stolen and pawned over one year ago.

6:51 p.m. Caller reporting that while she was using the bathroom at a public area in a local park her car was broken into and purse and wallet were stolen from her.

Friday, July 3

6:37 p.m. Caller reporting male selling drugs, another male left residence of suspects and is obviously under the influence of drugs and walking all over the road.

9:52 p.m. Anonymous caller reporting drunk horse riders, did not see them consume alcohol but suspects it due to them goofing around near the road.

Saturday, July 4

2:16 a.m. Female called to report noise complaint, neighbor is operating equipment doing construction at 2 a.m.

1:31 p.m. 911 call for dumpster fire at a local bar.

5:43 p.m. Caller reporting that their neighbor is burning debris and smoking out the neighborhood.

(July 4, continued)

9:31 p.m. Caller reporting that there are small children that keep running onto the highway and is concerned they may get hit.

10:36 p.m. 911 call from a female reporting that the neighbors are scaring her livestock to the point of injury.