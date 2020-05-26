JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of July 13, 2020

Blanton, Terry R, 71; arrested on July 6, 2020. Charged with felony criminal endangerment and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Released on July 6, 2020. Castillo, Caroline Marie, 32; arrested on July 12, 2020. Released on July 12, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. Lincoln County. $20,000. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Fischer, Angela Marie, 45; arrested on July 9, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $5,000. Released on July 11, 2020. Giambrone, Sean Anthony, 34; arrested on May 23, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. DOC/Justice Court. $2,500. Released on July 8, 2020. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hazen, Camron Donald, 25; arrested on July 8, 2020. Charged with criminal mischief. Lincoln County. Released on July 8, 2020. Hileman, Thomas Mayfield, 71; arrested on July 11, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, careless driving, no valid driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $75,000. Kilgore, Mark Allen, 62; arrested on July 1, 2020. Charged with felony criminal endangerment and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Libby Justice Court. $250,000. Released on July 8, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. LCDC/Hold. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Released on July 9, 2020. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with four counts of felony intimidation, and two counts of privacy in communication. Libby City Court. $100,000. Ripley, Jeremy Lennon, 37; arrested on June 12, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and felony partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on July 6, 2020. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on July 9, 2020. Charged with theft, all others. Libby City Court. Released on July 9, 2020. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Veatch, Jesse Jodean, 43; arrested on July 4, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Libby City Court. Scheduled to be released on July 14, 2020. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Witt, Aaron Stephen, 44; arrested on June 14, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. LCJC/Hill County. $50,000. Released on July 8, 2020.

Monday, July 6

3:51 p.m. Male calling with a previous theft case reporting he witnessed another female wearing his girlfriend’s boots that were taken from his home.

10:23 p.m. Caller reporting someone shooting his window with a BB gun, possibly happened sometime today.

Wednesday, July 8

10:51 p.m. Caller reporting their neighbor burning weeds with a torch.

Thursday, July 9

10:02 a.m. Caller reporting people still getting into his residence, he has boarded up all the windows but people keep coming in through the cracks and taking spices, trash bags, ect.

Friday, July 10

1:07 a.m. Caller reporting drug deal occurring at this time.

8:01 a.m. Female caller reporting that sometime last night her ex boyfriend broke into her vehicle and smashed bananas, popcorn, and other food all over the inside of the vehicle.

7:13 p.m. Caller reporting individual selling cats for $200 each.

Saturday, July 11

11:11 a.m. Caller reported a vehicle being parked along roadway for about 6 hours with the windows fogged up.

Thursday, July 16

9:02 p.m. Caller reporting someone walked into her apartment and dropped off her mail and the mail has been opened.