JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of July 27, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on July 20, 2020. Charged with criminal trespass to property and two felony counts of burglary, residence. Libby Justice Court. $20,000. Anderson, Michael James, 47; arrested on July 18, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released on July 22, 2020. Burke, Kevin Paul, 43; arrested on July 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 16, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Drury, Kenneth Jay, 31; arrested on July 25, 2020. Charged with disorderly conduct. Lincoln County $185. Released on July 26, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Hileman, Thomas Mayfield, 71; arrested on July 11, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, careless driving, no valid driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $75,000. Released on July 20, 2020. Johnson, Tyler Ray, 34; arrested on July 18, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Troy City Court. Released on July 20, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Yakovenko, Bodhan Yuriovych, 22; arrested on July 24, 2020. Charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court.

Monday, July 20

10:17 p.m. Troy dispatch called to see if a deputy was available to assist with a drunk male punching cars and knocking kids off bikes. He needed to get a grip or he’d spend time behind bars.

Wednesday, July 22

7:08 a.m. A caller reported missing a cat and having a neighbor who walks around at night swinging a hammer with a spike on the end of it. The two may or may not have been related.

9:54 p.m. A caller reported kids riding a dirt bike in the city streets. They were zooming back and forth between two blocks and having a wheelie good time.

Friday, July 24

12:28 p.m. A man reported his neighbor lady while she was next door on her own property but yelling obscene names at him.

Saturday, July 25

12:57 a.m. A male dragging a mattress in plastic on the street was yelling about getting a free mattress. He couldn’t resist a rest and who could dream of a better deal.

3:22 p.m. A 911 caller reported a kid throwing rocks at his window and cursing at him. He couldn’t imagine a boulder attack and hoped for bad aim, but he didn’t want to take anything for granite.

7:53 p.m. Another 911 caller reported that a larger male accused her and her relative of calling him names while on the lake. The male then tried to hit them with a pontoon boat when they were in the water. He was a loose cannon and others at the scene were not on board with his behavior.

8:18 p.m. A caller reported that her vehicle had broken down, and when she went to retrieve it, someone had done extensive damage to the vehicle.

Sunday, July 26

5:19 p.m. A female called to report a male attempting to talk to her when she was riding on her bike. He wanted her to party and he wanted a ride.

Monday, July 27

4:30 a.m. Someone reporting finding a large punching bag on the highway. It hadn’t been moved because what happens on the highway stays on the highway, but they called it in since oncoming traffic couldn’t roll, with the punches.

11:58 a.m. A man showed up in person to file a report about one of his family members vandalizing and trespassing on his property. Big brother had not been watching.

3:28 p.m. A woman called and requested that a deputy to make contact with her because her neighbor yells and curses at her.

10:54 p.m. A male was riding a bike back and forth while putting items in mail boxes. The caller’s concern wouldn’t letter sleep so she called it in rather than writing it off.

Tuesday, July 28

9:33 a.m. A caller requested a welfare check on a 16 year old male sitting in a vehicle with the windows rolled up. They were concerned that it may be getting too hot for him to be sitting there.

11:06 a.m. Caller would like a deputy to call him about a female that comes on to his property frequently.

2:54 p.m. Troy dispatch called to advise of a report, male picking berries on mountain when another male who is know to caller came up to his vehicle and slashed his tires. It was a long walk home but he was tire-less.

Wednesday, July 29

12:48 a.m. A caller reported a vehicle parked near his residence with music blaring. Dispatch answered the phone and heard his concern.

9:28 a.m. Dispatch received a call from a local bank requesting an officer. One of their customers was caught on video backing up and hitting an employee’s vehicle in their parking lot. The driver got out and looked at damage before driving off.

Thursday, July 30

10:27 a.m. Someone reporting a male walking quietly down the center of the highway into town carrying a large knife.