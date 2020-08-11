JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of August 3, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on July 20, 2020. Charged with criminal trespass to property and two felony counts of burglary, residence. Libby Justice Court. $20,000. Released on July 31, 2020. Burke, Kevin Paul, 43; arrested on July 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 16, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Jeffrey William, 66; arrested on Aug. 2, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $760. Released on Aug. 3, 2020. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Hartsock, Adam Gean, 29; arrested on July 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Steele, Karyl Rosanne, 44; arrested on July 31, 2020. Charged with safety hold/intoxication. Safety Hold. Released on Aug. 1, 2020. Stevens, Jeremiah James, 32; arrested on July 29, 2020. Charged with felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. LCDC. Released on July 29, 2020. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Yakovenko, Bodhan Yuriovych, 22; arrested on July 24, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court. $25,000.

Friday, July 31

12:16 p.m. Several dumpster divers were reported in the Yaak waiting to go through people’s garbage as they were dumping their bags.

3:02 p.m. A local restaurant reported that an older female came in with no mask and when she was told that she had to wear one she got mad enough to spit nails. Luckily, she didn’t have any but she still started cussing at the staff and spit on the tables as she was leaving.

Saturday, August 1

2:56 a.m. Caller reporting a car honking every few minutes somewhere near his residence. The man was alarmed but didn’t let it set him off.

11:13 a.m. Someone called 911 twice to report a woman throwing rocks at windows. At least she will not be breaking the glass ceiling.

11:34 a.m. A 911 caller reporting a loose horse wearing a saddle but no rider. They had fallen and couldn’t giddyup.

11:52 a.m. A caller reporting having ongoing issues with people breaking into his residence and he was out for blood. He reported stabbing the suspect in the hand and let dispatch know that he now has blood for deputies to handle.

3:18 p.m. A 911 caller requested that an officer take a look at a baby stroller left in the Shopko parking lot. It was adorable but missing a person.

3:26 p.m. An anonymous 911 caller reported a family yelling, not arguing, but yelling, amongst one another. They called hoping law enforcement could help to tamp down tempers, keep the peace, and nullify the noise.

6:07 p.m. A caller reported hearing someone firing an automatic weapon nearby. The decision to call for help was automatic, he did not need to be a big shot.

9:47 p.m. A caller reported fireworks going off at their neighbors’ house. He heard them himself, so the big bang was not a theory.

9:48 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a tire from the vehicle he was planning to sell to the suspect. The suspect, he said, left the vehicle at a trailer park and had since gone back and removed items belonging to the caller.

10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reporting a woman with a cart passed out on the side of the road near Shopko. They wanted her carted off.

Sunday, August 2

7:11 p.m. A woman reported that a vehicle backed into her fence and the driver took off when confronted. He took a-fence to her accusations.

7:53 p.m. Report of an abandoned camper/campsite at Cow Creek swimming hole. Has been there for a long while and now has a bad smell to it.

Monday, August 3

7:55 a.m. Caller reporting that his family member had taken some tools from his home yesterday while helping him fix his truck.

Tuesday, August 4

1:22 a.m. Caller reporting hearing someone outside of residence again. Husband chased individual into the woods then heard what sounded like a 4 wheeler start nearby.

4:44 a.m. A local grocery store called to report a male digging through their garbage.

Wednesday, August 5

2:18 a.m. Caller reporting an empty vehicle parked at turn out that has a note that says no one was hurt.

9:36 p.m. Caller reporting his neighbor assaulted him, his neighbor tried to break the window on his vehicle and bear sprayed him.