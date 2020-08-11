JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of August 10, 2020

Burke, Kevin Paul, 43; arrested on July 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 16, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Darsow, Richard Allen, 37; arrested on Aug. 6, 2020. Charged with failure to obey signal, suspended driver’s license, and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. $1,055. Released on Aug. 6, 2020. Day, William Henry JR, 59; arrested on Aug. 6, 2020. Charged with failure to disperse, criminal trespass to property, and disorderly conduct. Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 6, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Jeffrey William, 66; arrested on Aug. 2, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $760. Released on Aug. 3, 2020. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Hartsock, Adam Gean, 29; arrested on July 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Released on Aug. 4, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 3, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal). Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 3, 2020. McClaskey, Erik Craig, 35; arrested on Aug. 5, 2020. Libby Justice Court. Released on Aug. 6, 2020. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Aug. 7, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence. LCJC. $10,000. Released on Aug. 7, 2020. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Released on Aug. 6, 2020. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Yakovenko, Bodhan Yuriovych, 22; arrested on July 24, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court. $25,000. Released on Aug. 5, 2020.

Sunday, August 2

7:53 p.m. Report of an abandoned camper/campsite at Cow Creek swimming hole. Has been there for a long while and now has a bad smell to it.

Monday, August 3

7:55 a.m. A caller reported that a family member had taken some of his tools yesterday while helping him fix a truck. The truck ran but so did the man.

Tuesday, August 4

1:22 a.m. Someone reported that their husband chased someone away from their home, into the woods, and it sounded like a four-wheeler started nearby.

4:44 a.m. A local grocery store called to report a male digging through their garbage.

Wednesday, August 5

2:18 a.m. An empty vehicle was parked at a turnout with a note that said no one was hurt.

9:36 p.m. A caller reported his neighbor for assaulting him. The neighbor tried to break the window on his vehicle and bear sprayed him.

Thursday, August 6

8:24 p.m. A group of kids were ringing a door bell and running away, playing ding dong ditch. The caller had asked them to stop but it continued.

11:27 p.m. A caller reported an individual who he had had trouble with previously for fishing at the dam. The upset man threatened to go up there with his buddies and firearms to take care of him if an officer won’t. Guess where the officers went?

Friday, August 7

2:08 p.m. Several phone calls were received regarding public safety concerns. Vehicles were packed on both sides of the highway near the swinging bridge.

3:38 p.m. Someone called 911 call from the bathroom of a local gas station to turn in a weapon found there.

10:36 p.m. Two males creeping around and roaming through properties were believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Saturday, August 8

3:59 p.m. Caller states that he has a high volume of traffic by his house that drives by with music up so loud that it shakes his windows.