JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Apr. 6, 2020

Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Burkhad, Thomas John William, 59; arrested Mar. 25, 2020. Charged with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. Libby City Court, $1,225. Released on Apr. 1, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. DOC. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Garberg, Jason William, 44; arrested on Mar. 19, 2020. Charged with two counts of improper turn, construction zone violation, speeding/basic, two counts of failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, improper passing, and stop sign violation. Lincoln County. $75,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Goucher, Jeremy Newell, 31; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to be released on Apr. 12, 2020. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. McKay, Samantha Casey, 29; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Apr. 1, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Simons, Richard Newell, 29; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony assault on a minor, and resisting arrest. Lincoln County. $10,000. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on April 11, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revoke of sentence. Adult Probation. Wilson, Teresa Marie, 49; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000.

Monday, March 30

2:25 p.m. Someone was jumping the gun and made a report of a large military type camp in the area even though the information came from a third party. The caller also reported phoning the military who told him that there were no large operations nearby. He gave tanks but was still shooting for someone to investigate.

Tuesday, March 31

7:01 p.m. An alarm company reported a fire alarm to dispatch. When the person was contacted, they reported that baking had gone a rye and they accidentally burning bread.

7:12p.m. A male reported that his neighbor had been drinking. The neighbor came over onto his front porch then left and was yelling at him from a distance. Their relationship was already on the rocks, so calling law enforcement was worth a shot.

Monday, April 6

6:15 p.m. A nearly smoked out caller reported their neighbor for burning trash and manure. Lincoln County’s sanitarian ordered the burning to be extinguished but whether they would put it out or not was a crap shoot.

Tuesday, April 7

9:25 a.m. A woman on 3rd street awoke to find a mess on her doorstep after approaching her neighbor the day before for sweeping dog feces into her yard. Officers responded in the line of doody.