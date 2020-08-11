JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of August 17, 2020

Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting plan interference and felony aggravated assault. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000. Brickey, Logan Levi, 20; arrested on Aug. 15, 2020. Charged with expired registration, failure to carry proof of insurance, possession of alcohol or intoxicant, and two counts of DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 15, 2020. Burke, Kevin Paul, 43; arrested on July 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Released on Aug. 16, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Released on Aug. 12, 2020. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. DOC. Released on Aug. 12, 2020. Hansen, David wines, 67; arrested on Aug. 15, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $685. Hoffman, Christopher Allen, 29; arrested on Aug. 12, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Released on Aug. 12, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Mitchell, Danny Alexander, 35; arrested on Aug. 12, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 12, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rogers, Ashley Elizabeth, 22; arrested on Aug. 16, 2020. Charged with improper turn, operating a vehicle without insurance, and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 16, 2020. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Winarske, Andrew John, 33; arrested on Aug. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and criminal mischief. Libby Justice Court.

Saturday, August 8

3:59 p.m. A caller complained about excessive traffic driving by his house with music up so loud that it shakes his windows. The drivers think they’re cool but he can see right through them.

5:21 p.m. Someone reported a transient male near their property. He wouldn’t leave and was causing issues including contemplation of humanity and inciting empathy.

Monday, August 10

11:05 a.m. Someone called to report suspicious boxed located in lilac bushes. What in carnation was in them?

Tuesday, August 11

9:25 a.m. A caller was upset that people have been parking in the handicap parking space without a handicap sticker at her apartment complex. She tried to threaten them with a parking fine but they took it as a compliment.

Wednesday, August 12

11:32 a.m. A camp host reported that a male pushing a shopping cart came into the park, rummaged through camps, then took off pushing the cart again. The campers were uncomfortable and wanted him carted away.

3:58 p.m. A deputy was requested at a cattle sale because there was a beef over ownership of the cattle and someone was having a cow.

Friday, August 14

6:54 p.m. A woman reporting seeing human bones along the roadway. Even with a skeleton crew, someone was sent to investigate this complaint.

7:15 p.m. Another caller reported finding the human remains. This caller was advised not to let it get under her skin. The bones were, in fact, a bear skeleton.

7:42 p.m. A vehicle was parked on the side of the road and a female was screaming at other vehicles while urinating in the ditch. The lady bladder clean up her act, they said, but at least urine no danger.

Saturday, August 15

1:43 p.m. A caller reporting that while he was at the car show his brake lines were cut on his personal vehicle. Maybe they were rusted and it was just an oxidant but either way he couldn’t stop.

Sunday, August 16

3:53 p.m. A caller reported children jumping into the river without any adults being around. They were really making a splash but their parents must have gone off the deep end to let them swim alone.

3:58 p.m. A woman called reporting that her husband had set traps in their house and now she is afraid to enter.

4:21 p.m. Someone reported a white vehicle being parked in a parking lot for about a week. The driver gets hostile when other people park near him.

Monday, August 17

4:18 p.m. A local store reported a break in at some point in the middle of the night. The burglar had taken some frozen meat. Unfortunately, it was a big missed steak that couldn’t be taken back.

Tuesday, August 18

12:37 a.m. A woman called 911 to report that she can’t sleep because people keep driving by her campsite which is keeping her awake.

8:53 p.m. Someone reporting a cougar outside of their house.

Thursday, August 20

2:42 a.m. Report of a male looking through business windows with a flashlight.

11:56 a.m. A bar manager turned in counterfeit money to the sheriff’s office.

6:56 p.m. Caller reporting a mountain lion in a residential area.

9:42 p.m. Caller reporting increased vehicle traffic over the last two days in a local trailer court, more than usual out of area plates.