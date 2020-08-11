JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

September 1, 2020

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of August 25, 2020

 

  1. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting plan interference and felony aggravated assault. Libby Justice Court. $100,000.
  2. Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000.
  3. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold.
  4. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000.
  5. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
  6. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
  7. Hansen, David Winnes, 67; arrested on Aug. 15, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $685. Released on Aug. 17, 2020.
  8. Lane, Teresa Nixon Kathleen, 65; arrested on Aug. 20, 2020. Charged with ROW violation and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 21, 2020.
  9. Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.
  10. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC.
  11. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County.
  12. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000.
  13. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
  14. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. MSP.
  15. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC.
  16. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000.
  17. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
  18. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
  19. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
  20. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. DOC.
  21. Winarske, Andrew John, 33; arrested on Aug. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and criminal mischief. Libby Justice Court. $30,000.

 

Thursday, August 20

2:42 a.m. A male was reported to be looking through business windows with a flashlight in the dark but he was soon in the spotlight.

 

11:56 a.m. A bar manager turned in counterfeit money to the sheriff’s office. Fake it until you make it isn’t always good advice.

 

6:56 p.m. A mountain lion was reported to be walking around in a residential area. Men under 30 were strongly discouraged from going outside alone.

 

9:42 p.m. Someone reported increased vehicle traffic over the last two days in a local trailer court. There were also more than usual out of state plates.

 

Friday, August 21

12:04 p.m. A caller reported an 18 year old waitress for possibly serving alcohol to minors and not carding anyone.  It left a bad taste in their mouths.

 

8:58 p.m. A male was scaring customers, talking in tongues, and walking around outside of a local gas station. He may have been acting odd but Jesus though the was to die for.

 

9:58 p.m. A caller reported a male outside of a local gas station acting odd. Customers were afraid to leave. They were all gassed up and had no guts to go.

 

Saturday, August 22

6:05 p.m. A caller reported that she found individuals on her property taking items from a house she is tearing down.

 

6:15 p.m. Someone reported a male eating food off of patrons’ plates inside of a local restaurant.

 

Monday, August 23

7:05 p.m. A woman requested assistance with her son who was stuck in a swing at a local park. His day was full of ups and downs.

 

Tuesday, August 25

10:29 a.m. A caller reported finding paraphernalia in the bushes outside of their building.

 

7:23 p.m. Vehicles were parked in the roadway so passengers could check out a deceased bear on the side of the road.

 

Wednesday, August 26

8:39 p.m. An individual in the lobby reported their neighbor taking an axe to another neighbor’s residence and then leaving the scene in a vehicle with a firearm.

 

 

 



SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE