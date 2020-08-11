JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of August 25, 2020

Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting plan interference and felony aggravated assault. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Hansen, David Winnes, 67; arrested on Aug. 15, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $685. Released on Aug. 17, 2020. Lane, Teresa Nixon Kathleen, 65; arrested on Aug. 20, 2020. Charged with ROW violation and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. Released on Aug. 21, 2020. Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. MSP. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Winarske, Andrew John, 33; arrested on Aug. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and criminal mischief. Libby Justice Court. $30,000.

Thursday, August 20

2:42 a.m. A male was reported to be looking through business windows with a flashlight in the dark but he was soon in the spotlight.

11:56 a.m. A bar manager turned in counterfeit money to the sheriff’s office. Fake it until you make it isn’t always good advice.

6:56 p.m. A mountain lion was reported to be walking around in a residential area. Men under 30 were strongly discouraged from going outside alone.

9:42 p.m. Someone reported increased vehicle traffic over the last two days in a local trailer court. There were also more than usual out of state plates.

Friday, August 21

12:04 p.m. A caller reported an 18 year old waitress for possibly serving alcohol to minors and not carding anyone. It left a bad taste in their mouths.

8:58 p.m. A male was scaring customers, talking in tongues, and walking around outside of a local gas station. He may have been acting odd but Jesus though the was to die for.

9:58 p.m. A caller reported a male outside of a local gas station acting odd. Customers were afraid to leave. They were all gassed up and had no guts to go.

Saturday, August 22

6:05 p.m. A caller reported that she found individuals on her property taking items from a house she is tearing down.

6:15 p.m. Someone reported a male eating food off of patrons’ plates inside of a local restaurant.

Monday, August 23

7:05 p.m. A woman requested assistance with her son who was stuck in a swing at a local park. His day was full of ups and downs.

Tuesday, August 25

10:29 a.m. A caller reported finding paraphernalia in the bushes outside of their building.

7:23 p.m. Vehicles were parked in the roadway so passengers could check out a deceased bear on the side of the road.

Wednesday, August 26

8:39 p.m. An individual in the lobby reported their neighbor taking an axe to another neighbor’s residence and then leaving the scene in a vehicle with a firearm.