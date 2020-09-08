JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.
As of August 31, 2020
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Libby Justice Court. $100,000.
- Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC.
- Delger, Clifford Daniel, arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with ipen container in motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court.
- Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000.
- Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
- Kahle, Kevin William, 28; arrested on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with headlamp violation, suspended driver’s license, and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. $1,455. Released on Aug. 25, 2020.
- Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000.
- Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.
- Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC.
- Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000.
- Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000.
- Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
- Morris, Leroy Robert, 67; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with eight felony counts of arson. Lincoln County.
- Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. MSP.
- Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with open container in vehicle and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court.
- Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC.
- Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
- Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Rebo, Jesse David, 39; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with three counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Bonner County.
- ST Onge, Zachary Paul, 39; arrested on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $75,000.
- Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $20,000.
- White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
- Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Released on Aug. 26, 2020.
- Winarske, Andrew John, 33; arrested on Aug. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and criminal mischief. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Released on Aug. 27, 2020.
- Winebark, Terren Craig, 18; arrested on Aug. 28, 2020. Charged with felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. Released on Aug. 28, 2020.
Monday, August 31
3:21 a.m. Male caller reporting that while he was charging his phone near a local liquor store he watched an individual possible a female peering into the vehicles parked at a local grocery store and then attempting to open doors.
3:43 p.m. Female in lobby wanting to report concerns of satellites on courthouse roof.
9:56 p.m. Caller requesting to speak with an officer about an individual that is constantly driving through a local trailer park harassing people.