JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of August 31, 2020

Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Delger, Clifford Daniel, arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with ipen container in motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Kahle, Kevin William, 28; arrested on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with headlamp violation, suspended driver’s license, and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. $1,455. Released on Aug. 25, 2020. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000. Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Morris, Leroy Robert, 67; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with eight felony counts of arson. Lincoln County. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. MSP. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with open container in vehicle and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rebo, Jesse David, 39; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with three counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Bonner County. ST Onge, Zachary Paul, 39; arrested on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $20,000. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Released on Aug. 26, 2020. Winarske, Andrew John, 33; arrested on Aug. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and criminal mischief. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Released on Aug. 27, 2020. Winebark, Terren Craig, 18; arrested on Aug. 28, 2020. Charged with felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. Released on Aug. 28, 2020.

Monday, August 31

3:21 a.m. Male caller reporting that while he was charging his phone near a local liquor store he watched an individual possible a female peering into the vehicles parked at a local grocery store and then attempting to open doors.

3:43 p.m. Female in lobby wanting to report concerns of satellites on courthouse roof.

9:56 p.m. Caller requesting to speak with an officer about an individual that is constantly driving through a local trailer park harassing people.