JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of September 14, 2020

Bard, Austin Philip, 21; arrested on Sept. 10, 2020. Charged with unlawful transactions with children. Lincoln County. Released on Sept. 10, 2020. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Basham, Robert Dale, 85; arrested on Sept. 2, 2020. Charged with felony obstructing justice. Lincoln County. $50,000. Released on Sept. 11, 2020. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Geidel, Merwin Daniel, 39; arrested on Sept. 10, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and theft, shoplift. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Green, Sara Marie, 42; arrested on Sept. 1, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Kootenai County. Released on Sept. 11, 2020. Grotjohn, Patrick Earl, 59; arrested on Sept. 9, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. DOC. Released on Sept. 12, 2020. Heavyrunner, John James Richard, 27; arrested on Aug. 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on Sept. 21, 2020. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Sept. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony revoke release – bail or bond. Lincoln County. Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Morris, Leroy Robert, 67; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with eight felony counts of arson. Lincoln County. $750,000. Released on Sept. 7, 2020. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Reeves, Amanda Lynn, 31; arrested on Sept. 13, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Sept. 11, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation. Lincoln County. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $20,000. Released on Sept. 12, 2020. Watts, James Taft, 25; arrested on Sept. 8, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 8, 2020. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Released on Sept. 8, 2020.

Sunday, September 6

8:59 p.m. Caller reporting two individuals jumped in front of her vehicle and the pair are creeping around the property late at night.

Monday, September 7

5:35 p.m. Caller reporting two females panhandling and looking into car windows at a local grocery store.

Tuesday, September 8

12:55 p.m. A local car dealership called to report that a renter of a vehicle has not returned the vehicle in 29 days after an agreement has been made to return the vehicle after 3 days of use.

Thursday, September 10

7:13 a.m. 911 call from a female taking her child to school, caller lives in a gated community and there was a female dressed up with her face painted like a devil and said her vehicle was broke down along the road and she was looking for “Bob”. The woman refused to leave so the caller threatened her until she left.

9:40 a.m. Caller reporting their neighbor in a wheelchair on the corner of the trailer court started up his wood heater and the caller feels he doesn’t have the proper equipment and the stove is smoking and spitting out embers.

Friday, September 11

1:04 p.m. Male caller reporting that last week while he was staying at a local motel, someone stole several items from him.

Saturday, September 12

8:25 a.m. Caller reporting that her neighbor has been shooting at her political sign in her front yard for the past 2 nights.

1:49 p.m. Caller reporting that there is an abandoned car that was left with the key inside on his property.

6:41 p.m. A camp host from a local campground requesting an officer for a female that hasn’t paid for her spot.

Sunday, September 13

6:13 p.m. 911 caller reporting that his neighbor is refusing to return a watch.

Monday, September 14

7:33 a.m. Caller requesting a deputy to pick up a bike that she found and believes it may have been stolen.

10:41 a.m. Caller reporting a possible homeless person squatting in the buildings stairwell.

11:25 a.m. Caller requesting an officer or fire department to rescue a cat that has been in a tree for 2 days.

12:09 p.m. Female caller reporting that a property owner strung a rusty cable across state land in which later her daughter was “clotheslined” by cable while riding her 4 wheeler.