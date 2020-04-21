JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Apr. 13, 2020

Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. DOC. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Garberg, Jason William, 44; arrested on Mar. 19, 2020. Charged with two counts of improper turn, construction zone violation, speeding/basic, two counts of failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, improper passing, and stop sign violation. Lincoln County. $75,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Goucher, Jeremy Newell, 31; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Apr. 12, 2020. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. DOC. Simons, Richard Newell, 29; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony assault on a minor, and resisting arrest. Lincoln County. $10,000. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Released on April 11, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Wilson, Teresa Marie, 49; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC.

Tuesday, April 7

5:25 p.m. A caller reported that someone was cutting trees and they wanted the tree cutters to leaf since they weren’t being safe and they probably didn’t have permission to be there. The caller wanted officers to get to the root of what he saw.

7:31 p.m. An anonymous caller reported individuals partying, disrupting the neighborhood, and burning railroad ties which derailed their evening plans.

Wednesday, April 8

1:25 a.m. A woman called 911 to report that there were kids looking in her windows and knocking on her door. She wasn’t sure what for since she didn’t answer the door. She just knew that she didn’t want them there anymore.

10:14 a.m. A caller reported that for the last four days, kids on a motor bike and four wheeler were racing up and down the roadway. The vehicles weren’t licensed, the kids were too young to be driving, and they were speeding recklessly. To date they had skated by undamaged but the caller wanted them to break the habit since it was making them a nervous wreck.

12:20 p.m. someone called in a complaint about a male and female walking a dog. The couple seemed to be having problems walking themselves. Whatever was happening, it was not a walk in the park.

Thursday, April 9

12:12 p.m. A caller reported that his neighbor had thrown garbage into his yard. He told the neighbor what he thought of the situation, and the neighbor threatened him with a splitting maul. They both had an ax to grind.

3:03 p.m. A female called to report her neighbor discharging firearms on his own property. The caller was told that it is legal to do so if it is done safely, she did not know if he was practicing safe shooting or not since she was not calling the shots.

8:49 p.m. A 911 caller reported a silver dodge charger/challenger spinning brodies in the old Shopko building’s parking lot. It was a challenging situation because the offending driver could easily dodge the authorities.

9:29 p.m. A caller reported that someone in a white truck had hit their fence and then backed up into another fence. Hopefully they were not friends before the incident; it might take years to mend the fence.

Friday, April 10

11:09 p.m. A caller reported that she walked in on her ex and a friend smoking drugs in her house. After confronting them they have taken off in separate vehicles going unknown directions.

Saturday, April 11

10:33 p.m. It was kind of a double edged sword, but someone called with a question regarding legality of brandishing a weapon as a form of intimidation to start a fight.

Monday, April 13

6:53 p.m. Kids weren’t in school but they still claimed to be on top of their schoolwork. They were hanging out on the roof of the high school in Eureka.

Tuesday, April 14

4:32 p.m. A caller reported that his friend’s Facebook account had been hacked, and that he advised her to change her password.

Thursday, April 16

12:10 p.m. Someone reported harassment by a former employer who was taking photos and sending them to a current employer. The caller needed more job security.

4:46 p.m. A male was screaming about getting into a fight with another male at the city tennis courts. He just got served.