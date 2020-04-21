JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Apr. 27, 2020

Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Released on Apr. 22, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. DOC. Released on Apr. 22, 2020. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Released on Apr. 22, 2020. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. DOC. Released on Apr. 22, 2020. Simons, Richard Newell, 29; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony assault on a minor, and resisting arrest. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Apr. 22, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Wilson, Teresa Marie, 49; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Released on Apr. 22, 2020.

Saturday, April 18

9:43 p.m. Someone reported that approximately 20 minutes ago, a male drove through his mobile home park and “cackled at him” as well as shooting a weapon. When dispatch asked if he witnessed the driver shooting the weapon, he told them no and that it could have been fireworks.

Sunday, April 19

12:36 p.m. Someone reported a hole in the security fence at the City’s Water Treatment facility big enough for little $#!% (a small person) to fit through.

7:23 p.m. A female called to report drug activity at the grocery store. She didn’t witness it, but had a notion that it is going on. No names and no description were provided. She reported this to a manager but was concerned that the manager wouldn’t follow through.

Tuesday, April 21

3:06 a.m. A woman called 911 from a Libby residence worried that her dog wouldn’t come to her. Officers responded and reported back that she was just afraid of the dark.

8:28 a.m. A caller on Park Street reporting gas being siphoned during the night.

11:05 a.m. A Northwood resident called about an ongoing issue. The concern was pretty straight forward. It ain’t nothing but hound dogs barking all the time.

11:21 p.m. A male called 911 to report someone coming to his residence, attempting to purchase drugs, threatening him and his son, and attempting to run him over.

Wednesday, April 22

1:35 p.m. A caller who lent his jeep to a female friend later found his jeep moved onto the back of his property. Someone had removed his license plates, and there was no female left with the vehicle he said.

5:07 p.m. Small children were running along the road on Montana Ave. unattended.

6:23 p.m. People were spinning circles in their driveway and yelling.

Saturday, April 25

4:46 p.m. A caller reported a male with a black pants and white shirt with writing on it because he picked up two dogs and tried to catch a third one in his gold pick up truck. The vehicle owner later confirmed that the dogs belonged to him.

6:57 p.m. A fight broke out over leaving a fire burning in a fire pit and driving away. A gun was drawn, 911 was called, rain, raking, and lots of ranting ensued. Nothing but pride was injured in the making of their rivalry.

Sunday, April 26

11:28 a.m. A woman called from Troy to report her neighbors dog for coming over and eating her dog’s food.

6:12 p.m. Dispatch received a call regarding a male yelling obscenities and exposing himself at Eureka Port of Authority.

8:10 p.m. A woman reported an older male that had road raged her nephew and then followed him home. She confronted the man and when she said she was calling dispatch he sped away.

Monday, April 27

1:38 p.m. A caller asked dispatch how to get a motorhome back from his estranged wife.

3:42 p.m. Trespassers opened the head gates and flooded property at the end of Parmenter Drive.

Tuesday, April 28

1:34 p.m. A woman called to report on behalf of her boyfriend that he had been sexually harassed and followed by woman—Officers spoke with the male who reported that while at work he was waved at by the female.

1:54 p.m. A stranded man called 911 because his girlfriend had kicked him out of vehicle and left for out of state.