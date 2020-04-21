JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of May 4, 2020

Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Wednesday, April 29

11:22 a.m. Someone called to report that sometime during the night, an animal ripped his chicken fence, entered the coop, and killed fifteen chickens. If it ain’t chickens, its feathers and a predator.

12:30 p.m. A male riding an older motorcycle went off to the side of a gated driveway and entered a property. The reporting person was concerned because no one was at the residence at the time. It was later determined that the male menace on a motorcycle was actually the home’s owner.

Thursday, April 30

9:02 a.m. Someone set up a camp in the woods at McGrade school.

Monday, May 1

10:08 a.m. A caller reported that someone had dumping a crate of domestic geese along the highway like water off a duck’s back. The geese were walking along the highway and headed toward the river. The human was nowhere to be found.

4:30 p.m. A male was walking along the road with a sword. He met with caller and had been drinking and waving sword around. He likely had nerves of steel but the caller wished he’d hang up his sword and go home.

8:45 p.m. Someone called to report a male laying off to the side of the road. His pants were torn and did not move when she walked around the block. Contact was made: he had been napping on the side walk until they woke him up.

Tuesday, May 5

1:15 a.m. A request to do a welfare check on a male was received. He had wandered from his residence after taking sleeping medicine.

4:00 p.m. An elderly woman trespassed on a man’s property to use his dump site. The behavior had been ongoing for a year or so but he didn’t want to confront her so he dumped it in the lap of law enforcement.

4:09 p.m. A woman was fighting tooth and nail against paying her dental bill. She said the charges were fraudulent. De-escalation of the situation was like pulling teeth.

6:27 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious male taking pictures of his vehicle.