JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of May 11, 2020

Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Dubler, Douglas Lynn, 45; arrested on May 5, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Libby Justice Court. $150,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. DPPHS. Released on May 8, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. White, Roddy Willis, 24; arrested on May 4, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Flathead District Court. Released on May 6, 2020. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Friday, May 8

1:06 p.m. A caller reported his lawncare nightmare. He had hired a man to mow his lawn. While working, he said, the man drove his big lawn mower through the yard gate and broke the area all around it. The job seemed pretty simple, but the man he hired just couldn’t cut it.

1:12 p.m. Someone called to report that during the previous night at around 11 p.m., there were three teenage girls in the neighborhood. The caller thought that the neighboring house was empty so something was amiss. They were told to report the incident immediately if it should happen again.

6:10 p.m. A male called to report another male for trespassing on his property pulling out fence posts. His behavior was beyond the pale and he clearly needed better boundaries.

8:15 p.m. Troy dispatch reported a female requesting assistance because two males were arguing at the end of her driveway. She was going to confront them herself but she didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes.

8:32 p.m. Someone called to report neighbors yelling nearby. It turned out to be a church gathering he complained about. He was forgiven and dropped it like it was hot, because hell is really un-cool.

9:22 p.m. Female reporting being harassed by neighbors every time she or her boyfriend drive by.

Saturday, May 9

8:43 a.m. A caller reporting having a physical encounter with squatters on a neighbors property. During video taping, a male approached. It became a yelling match and the male was shoved. A civil eviction will be pursued.

9:31 a.m. Someone called reporting the recent theft of a 500 gallon propane tank that was 60% full of fuel purchased in the last couple of years from auction. Whoever took it must have been hauling gas because they were nowhere to be found.

1:35 p.m. A caller reporting an elderly female who drives a wheelchair along the highway for towing a wagon. They requested a deputy to talk with her or give her a hand with the tow.

Sunday, May 10

1:01 p.m. A caller reported trespassing by a nosy neighbor. She wanted an officer or an agent to tell them, “like a good neighbor, stay over there.”

Monday, May 11

5:37 p.m. Someone called to report loud music coming from the cemetery. The caller preferred dead silence.

Tuesday, May 12

12:20 p.m. 911 received a call from a male who had people on his roof and they refused to come down. They were clearly high.

Wednesday, May 13

12:05 a.m. A female caller reported a truck without a muffler raving through the park keeping her kids awake. They were all exhausted.

1:44 a.m. Someone with no car called 911 for a ride to Troy. They’d had too much to drink so dispatch went the extra mile and gave them the number for Libby Cab.

9:08 a.m. 911 received a call reporting a bald eagle stuck in a tree. It wasn’t against the law but it was ill-eagle.

4:16 p.m. Someone called to complain about neighbors playing music loudly, has asked them to stop but they resumed a few days later. The caller wanted a longer rest.

8:04 p.m. An anonymous caller reported hearing gunshots and it scared her children. She may have jumped the gun since there were no details but her concerns were on target.