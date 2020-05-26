JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of May 18, 2020

Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Dubler, Douglas Lynn, 45; arrested on May 5, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Libby Justice Court. $150,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; arrested on May 12, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby Justice Court. Released on May 13, 2020. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Knapp, Daniel R, 40; arrested on May 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $35,000. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Thursday, May 14

12:10 p.m. Security called to remove an elderly male from Troy that has been coming into the grocery store. The man was upset because the store doesn’t always have everything on his list to purchase and he had threatened to come back and shoot up the place.

Friday, May 15

1:09 p.m. A caller complained that on his property someone is visiting at night, moving things around, and leaving garbage behind. He has the neighbors watching and they have tried confronting the trespassers, but they just get cussed at.

5:28 p.m. A caller reported that her mailbox was destroyed and thrown up a hill sometime during the night.

5:46 p.m. BNSF called to report a herd of cattle heading towards the tracks which could derail their schedule and their trains.

8:04 p.m. Someone called to report hearing what sounded like an explosion in the cemetery.

10:14 p.m. Troy dispatch reported a female showing up at a male’s residence. The male give her a ride home.

Saturday, May 16

4:19 p.m. A caller reported that her trailer was entered and items were taken. A vehicle was also taken and windows were broken out.

4:25 p.m. A caller reported that neighbors are arguing and the couple keeps coming over to her house but she keeps sending them home.

Sunday, May 17

12:39 p.m. A caller reported that a male came to her house last night and took her phone. He also tried to take her dog.

10:10 p.m. A male called to report that a female just came into his house and threw his dinner on the floor.

Monday, May 18

11:17 a.m. A neighbors security camera was faced in the direction of a concerned resident. The caller believes that the neighbor is spying, and coming over to take items during the night.

7:33 p.m. A 911 call was received from a female attempting to kick in a door.

9:12 p.m. A woman called to report a large bear that has her dogfood container and was laying in the yard refusing to leave.

Wednesday, May 20

11:03 a.m. A man called reporting that he saw in the news a few weeks ago how a truck went from Libby to Kalispell to pick up 19,000 pounds of potatoes. He wanted to know what happened to them as no one he has talked to seems to know.

5:16 p.m. A male was walking around carrying a staff and pretending to fight with it. A concerned resident requested that an officer check to see if he is alright.

8:12 p.m. A suspicious male showed his neighbor kids an AK-47 and bullet proof vest.

9:41 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle that had been blasting the horn off and on for the last few hours.