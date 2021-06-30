JAIL ROSTER & MONTANA NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Dec. 6

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. LCDC.

Ballard, Wallace L.

Charged not classified. LCDC.



Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. LCJC.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs, disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer, negligent endangerment, ten counts traffic offense. LCJC/OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony sexual assault, felony incest. LCJC.

Fletcher, Justen

Charged with all other offenses, three counts traffic offense, and liquor law violation.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Charged with felony revocation of suspended/deferred sentence. LCDC.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with three counts felony assault with a weapon. LCJC.

Hinz, Charles A.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon and partner family member assault 2nd offense. LCDC.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Johnson, Timothy C. JR.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Leichty, Jared A.

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. LCJC.

Moulton, Rebecca D.

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Munguia, Fernando

Charged with possession with intent to sell.

Olney, Rebecca R.

Charged with felony assault on a peace officer, felony custodial interference. LCJC.

Rebo, Dylan M.

Charged with felony failure to register sexual or violent offender registry, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCDC.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged not classified.

Steele, Karyl R.

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Wallace, Timothy S.

Charged with driving under the influence. LCJC.

Watts, Christopher O.

Charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. LCDC.

Wilhelmsen, Jerad P.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, three counts traffic offenses. LCJC.

Wilkes, Tyler J.

Charged with frug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.



Inflation raises prices on

Groceries, Energy & Transportation

Submitted by

Brooke Stroyke,

Office of the Governor

“Montanans are struggling with the Biden inflation tax, seeing their paychecks stretched thinner and thinner as inflation hits a high we haven’t seen in nearly four decades. Inflation is making it harder and harder for Montana to put gas in their cars and trucks, put food on the table, and heat their homes,” Gov. Gianforte said.

Over the last 12 months ending in November 2021, inflation surged to 6.8%, according to today’s report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Labor. Inflation has not been this high since June 1982, 39 years ago.

Over the last 12 months, BLS reports energy prices soared 33.3% and grocery prices rose 6.4%, highs not seen since the 2008 recession, according to CNN. Gas prices surged 58.1%, the sharpest increase since 1980.

See below, or here, for data from BLS about inflation for specific goods over the last 12 months.

Groceries, up 6.4%

bacon, up 21.0%

beef up, 20.9%

chicken, up 9.2%

eggs, up 8.0%

coffee, up 7.5%

milk up, 4.6%

canned fruits and vegetables, up 4.2%

fresh fruits and vegetables up, 4.0%

baby food, up 6.7 %

Energy, up 33.3%

gas, up 58.1%

fuel oil, up 59.3%

propane, kerosene, and firewood, up 34.3%

Transportation