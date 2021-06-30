JAIL ROSTER & MONTANA NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Dec. 20

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. LCDC.

Beebe, Kip V.

Charged with simple assault.

Brown, Benjamin J.

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. LCJC.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs, disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer, negligent endangerment, ten counts traffic offense. LCJC/OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony sexual assault, felony incest. LCJC.

Fletcher, Justen

Charged with all other offenses, three counts traffic offense, and liquor law violation.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Charged with felony revocation of suspended/deferred sentence. LCDC.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with three counts felony assault with a weapon. LCJC.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Johnson, Timothy C. JR.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Koeppel, Erric W.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCC.

Leichty, Jared A.

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. LCJC.

Moulton, Rebecca D.

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Munguia, Fernando

Charged with possession with intent to sell.

Rebo, Dylan M.

Charged with felony failure to register sexual or violent offender registry, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Reid, Raymond O.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, all other larceny. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCDC.

Steele, Karyl R.

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Steiger, Angela J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other larceny.

Volkenand, Jacob L.

Charged with destruction/damage/vandalism, trespass of real property, and traffic offense. LCJC.

Wallace, Timothy S.

Charged with driving under the influence. LCJC.

Watts, Christopher O.

Charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. LCDC.

Wilhelmsen, Jerad P.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, three counts traffic offenses. LCJC.

Wilkes, Tyler J.

Charged with frug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

