JAIL ROSTER & MONTANA NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Jan. 17

All charges are misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Barrows, Craig A

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Blanton, Terry R.

Charge not classified.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Coursey, Shane M.

Charged with all other offenses, aggravated assault, five counts traffic offense, and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony drug violations, felony all other offences, negligent endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and 10 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court; OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fettig, Jason M.

Charged with felony all other offenses, felony driving under the influence, and 3 counts of traffic offence.

Fletcher, Justen

Charged with all other offenses, three counts traffic offense, and liquor law violation.

Garberg, Jason W.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with not classified and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified, all other offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court, OOC.

Legan, Jon Q.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Leichty, Jared A.

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Munguia, Fernando

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Steele, Karyl R.

Charge not classified. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Steiger, Angela J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other larceny. TCC.

Viereck, Richard H.

Charge not classified.

Volkenand, Jacob L.

Charged with destruction/damage/vandalism, trespass of real property, and traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Webb, Sean T.

Charged with felony burglary/ breaking and entering, all other larceny. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Wilhelmsen, Jerad P.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, three counts traffic offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court.

DEQ Recognizes National Radon Action Month with Free Radon Test Kits

Submitted by Montana DEQ

January is National Radon Action Month. Radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas found in some Montana homes. Long-term exposure can lead to a risk of lung cancer so it’s important to have your home tested for radon and install a mitigation system if levels are elevated. The winter months are the best time to test your home because radon levels are typically at their highest due to doors and windows being closed.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) offers free radon test kits for Montanans to test radon levels in their homes. To obtain a free test kit simply fill out the form at: aelabs.com/mt

Radon is measured in picocuries (pCi) per liter of air. There is no safe level of radon gas, but ​installation of a mitigation system should be considered for levels at 4 pCi/L and above to reduce health risks. Mitigation can also occur for levels between 2 pCi/L and 4 pCi/L. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates the radon level in the outside air is about 0.4 pCi/L, making it difficult to lower radon levels to zero.

“Montana homes may have elevated radon levels due to the geology of the area. Knowing the radon level in your home is important to understand your risk,” said Dan Lloyd, DEQ energy bureau chief. “We encourage Montanans to take advantage of our free radon test kits and our staff is available to answer questions about radon and mitigation techniques.”

Radon is caused by the breakdown, or decay, of uranium in soil, rock and water. The EPA estimates that homes throughout Montana have the potential for elevated levels due to the geology and soil in the region.

Radon gas can enter homes through miniscule cracks in the floor or small spaces around utility pipes and can accumulate unless properly mitigated. If mitigation is needed, DEQ offers a list of mitigation professionals who are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety board. For more information visit: https://deq.mt.gov/energy/Programs/radon