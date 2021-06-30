JAIL ROSTER & MONTANIAN THROWBACKS

Lincoln County

August 1, 2001

Recently the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Libby City Police Department, conducted undercover drug operations in the Troy and Libby area.

To date the have been three individuals arrested with other warrants pending.

Arrested on warrants so far have been Dyle Scott of Libby, Jesus H. Ramirez of Troy, and Jose Antonio Larios Rodriquez of Libby.

Currently Rodriquez is being held by the U.S. Marshal Service in the Missoula County Jail on other charges.

The operation was a response to several complaints made by the citizens

about drugs in the area. Provide information. You can call the drug task force

at 293-4112 or Crime Stoppers at 203-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.

– Daryl Anderson,

Lincoln County Sheriff

2021

Lincoln County is a member of the

Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. The mission is to target, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and pursue street level interdiction through the cooperative effort of Local, State, and Federal Agencies.

There are multiple resources available

to the public that provide valuable

information about the dangers of drugs. If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Drug

Information Treatment and Referral Hotline: 1-800-662-(HELP) 4357

TTY: 1-800-487-4889

Several links and local contact information can also be found online at:

http://lincolncountymt.us/operations/drug-task-force

Inmate Offense List — August 23, 2021

Inmate Offense List

Monday, August 23 (Only)

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Ague, Timothy W.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.

Allen, Kenneth D.

Charged with parole

violation.



Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Bosma, Sallis

Charged with felony

probation violation.

Brickey, Justin D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole

violation, revocation of susp/deferred, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Carver, Jay W.

Charged with two counts felony assault on a police officer, negligent endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing a police

officer, disorderly

conduct. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal

handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony

impersonating a public servant. LCJC.



Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs, disorderly

conduct, obstructing a police officer, negligent

endangerment, ten

counts traffic offense. LCJC/OOC/TCC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with partner family member assault.

Graham, Kiethren M.

Charged felony revocation of susp/deferred,

offense—all other. LCJC.

Handy, Heather M.

Charged with partner family member assault.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with two counts felony assault with a weapon. LCJC.

Heitman, Nathan J.

Charge not classified. LCDC.



Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony

possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Johnson, Kimberly K.

Charged with probation violation.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, two counts illegal handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole

violation, possession

of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Knight, Kaylynn L.

Charged with felony

parole violation.

Kreutz, Rodney A.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Lambright, Brandon J.

Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI – marijuana,

delta-9-THC. LCDC.

McMillen, Larry G., Jr.

Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two

counts felony offense –

all others, one count

felony – not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Olney, Rebecca R.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace

officer, felony custodial

interference. LCJC.

O’Neil, Jerica L.

Charged with felony

parole violation.

Orr, Jonathon W.

Charged with felony

failing to register SVOR, additional offense – all

others. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC.

Steele, Karyl R

Charged with felony

probation violation,

resisting arrest.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, additional

felony offense – all other. LCDC.

Waldie, Debra L.

Charged with negligent arson. LCJC.