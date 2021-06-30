JAIL ROSTER & MONTANIAN THROWBACKS

Lincoln County
Letter to the Editor
August 1, 2001
Editor—
Recently the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Libby City Police Department, conducted undercover drug operations in the Troy and Libby area.
To date the have been three individuals arrested with other warrants pending.
Arrested on warrants so far have been Dyle Scott of Libby, Jesus H. Ramirez of Troy, and Jose Antonio Larios Rodriquez of Libby.
Currently Rodriquez is being held by the U.S. Marshal Service in the Missoula County Jail on other charges.
The operation was a response to several complaints made by the citizens
about drugs in the area. Provide information. You can call the drug task force
at 293-4112 or Crime Stoppers at 203-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.
– Daryl Anderson,
Lincoln County Sheriff
Lincoln County is a member of the
Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. The mission is to target, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and pursue street level interdiction through the cooperative effort of Local, State, and Federal Agencies.
There are multiple resources available
to the public that provide valuable
information about the dangers of drugs. If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Drug
Information Treatment and Referral Hotline: 1-800-662-(HELP) 4357
TTY: 1-800-487-4889
Several links and local contact information can also be found online at:
http://lincolncountymt.us/operations/drug-task-force
Inmate Offense List — August 23, 2021
Inmate Offense List
Monday, August 23 (Only)
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.
This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.
Ague, Timothy W.
Charged with felony
assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.
Allen, Kenneth D.
Charged with parole
violation.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony
assault with a weapon,
destruction of a
communication device. LCDC.
Bosma, Sallis
Charged with felony
probation violation.
Brickey, Justin D.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole
violation, revocation of susp/deferred, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.
Carver, Jay W.
Charged with two counts felony assault on a police officer, negligent endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing a police
officer, disorderly
conduct. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E.
Charged with felony
burglary – residence,
felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal
handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Dionne, Pernell A.
Charged with felony
impersonating a public servant. LCJC.
Eby, Jason R.
Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs, disorderly
conduct, obstructing a police officer, negligent
endangerment, ten
counts traffic offense. LCJC/OOC/TCC.
Gile, Robert W.
Charged with partner family member assault.
Graham, Kiethren M.
Charged felony revocation of susp/deferred,
offense—all other. LCJC.
Handy, Heather M.
Charged with partner family member assault.
Hartman, William C.
Charged with two counts felony assault with a weapon. LCJC.
Heitman, Nathan J.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Hudak, Nakuma F.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony
possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
James, Johnathan
Charge not classified. LCJC.
Johnson, Kimberly K.
Charged with probation violation.
Kendall, Jeremiah R.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, two counts illegal handle of stolen property.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony
homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole
violation, possession
of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Knight, Kaylynn L.
Charged with felony
parole violation.
Kreutz, Rodney A.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Lambright, Brandon J.
Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI – marijuana,
delta-9-THC. LCDC.
McMillen, Larry G., Jr.
Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D.
Charged with two
counts felony offense –
all others, one count
felony – not classified. OOS/LCDC.
Olney, Rebecca R.
Charged with felony
assault on a peace
officer, felony custodial
interference. LCJC.
O’Neil, Jerica L.
Charged with felony
parole violation.
Orr, Jonathon W.
Charged with felony
failing to register SVOR, additional offense – all
others. LCJC.
Scott, Peggy S.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC.
Steele, Karyl R
Charged with felony
probation violation,
resisting arrest.
Stevens, Jeremiah J.
Charged with felony
revocation of susp/deferred, additional
felony offense – all other. LCDC.
Waldie, Debra L.
Charged with negligent arson. LCJC.