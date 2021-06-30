JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S ARCHIVES

Inmate Offense List
Monday, July 26 (Only)
All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and
does not reflect those since
arrested/released.
Ague, Timothy W.
Charged with felony
assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony
assault with a weapon,
destruction of a
communication device. LCDC.
Brickey, Justin D.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole
violation, revocation of susp/deferred, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.
Cambell, Shane B.
Charge not classified. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E.
Charged with felony
burglary – residence,
felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal
handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Eby, Jason R.
Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs. LCJC/OOC.
Gibson, Karrie L.
Two counts traffic
offense. LCC.
Graham, Kiethren M.
Charged with felony
revocation of susp/deferred, one count
all other offense.
LCDC/LCJC.
Grotjohn, Patrick E.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Heitman, Nathan J.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Hudak, Nakuma F.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony
possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Hutton, John A.
Charged with traffic
offense.
James, Johnathan
Charge not classified. LCJC.
James, Justin R.
Charged with felony
offense, all others. OOS.
Johnson, Kimberly K.
Charged with felony
parole violation.
Kendall, Jeremiah R.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, two counts illegal handle of stolen property.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony
homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole
violation, possession
of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kreutz, Rodney A.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Manges, Christopher L.
Charged with revocation of susp/deferred. LCDC.
Mattis, Cody
Charged with felony
sexual intercourse
without consent. LCDC.
McMillen, Larry G., Jr.
Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D.
Charged with two
counts felony offense –
all others, one count
felony – not classified. OOS/LCDC.
Obrecht, Ashley M.
Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, DUI refusal. LCC.
Olney, Rebecca R.
Charged with felony
assault on a peace
officer, felony custodial
interference. LCJC.
O’Neil, Jerica L.
Charged with parole
violation.
Steele, Karyl R
Charged with felony
probation violation,
resisting arrest.
Stevens, Jeremiah J.
Charged with felony
revocation of susp/deferred, additional
felony offense – all other. LCDC.
Wisdom, Brock M.
Charged with DUI—alcohol or drugs. LCJ
Lincoln County
Sheriff’s
Complaints
PUBLISHED AUGUST 1, 1991
LCSO processed 151 complaints
during the seven-day
period ending
Sunday, July 28, at 2:03 p.m.
Here are some of them:
Sunday, July 21—
6:51 p.m. A Libby woman complained that a semi-tractor trailer had come down Whiskey Hill behind her, riding her bumper. She went 85 mph to get out of its way. As it passed her a blonde female passenger threw a beer bottle that smashed on the highway in front of her vehicle. The caller said she would sign a complaint. The truck had a Texas license plate.
Tuesday, July 23—
12:09 p.m. An anonymous male advised that a guy in a white Oldsmobile parks in the Pamida parking lot each day from 11:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. and watches people and houses with his field glasses and camera. Officers responded. Subject was an elderly man who does not have much to do and likes to sit in his car and watch people.
Wednesday, July 24—
2:07 p.m. Libby Volunteer Ambulance responded to the American Legion Club for a gentleman who fell off a bar stool and cut his chin.
Saturday, July 27—
The campground host from McGillivray Campground said some people were swimming nude in Lake Koocanusa. The host believed this to be a “most delicate” situation and wanted a professional to talk to the offenders. Officers responded as quickly as possible but the nudists were gone on arrival.