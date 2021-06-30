JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S ARCHIVES

Inmate Offense List

Monday, July 26 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and

does not reflect those since

arrested/released.

Ague, Timothy W.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.



Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Brickey, Justin D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole

violation, revocation of susp/deferred, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Cambell, Shane B.

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal

handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs. LCJC/OOC.

Gibson, Karrie L.

Two counts traffic

offense. LCC.

Graham, Kiethren M.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, one count

all other offense.

LCDC/LCJC.

Grotjohn, Patrick E.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Heitman, Nathan J.

Charge not classified. LCDC.



Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony

possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Hutton, John A.

Charged with traffic

offense.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

James, Justin R.

Charged with felony

offense, all others. OOS.

Johnson, Kimberly K.

Charged with felony

parole violation.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, two counts illegal handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole

violation, possession

of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kreutz, Rodney A.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Manges, Christopher L.

Charged with revocation of susp/deferred. LCDC.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony

sexual intercourse

without consent. LCDC.

McMillen, Larry G., Jr.

Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two

counts felony offense –

all others, one count

felony – not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Obrecht, Ashley M.

Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, DUI refusal. LCC.

Olney, Rebecca R.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace

officer, felony custodial

interference. LCJC.

O’Neil, Jerica L.

Charged with parole

violation.

Steele, Karyl R

Charged with felony

probation violation,

resisting arrest.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, additional

felony offense – all other. LCDC.

Wisdom, Brock M.

Charged with DUI—alcohol or drugs. LCJ

Lincoln County

Sheriff’s

Complaints

PUBLISHED AUGUST 1, 1991

LCSO processed 151 complaints

during the seven-day

period ending

Sunday, July 28, at 2:03 p.m.

Here are some of them:

Sunday, July 21—

6:51 p.m. A Libby woman complained that a semi-tractor trailer had come down Whiskey Hill behind her, riding her bumper. She went 85 mph to get out of its way. As it passed her a blonde female passenger threw a beer bottle that smashed on the highway in front of her vehicle. The caller said she would sign a complaint. The truck had a Texas license plate.

Tuesday, July 23—

12:09 p.m. An anonymous male advised that a guy in a white Oldsmobile parks in the Pamida parking lot each day from 11:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. and watches people and houses with his field glasses and camera. Officers responded. Subject was an elderly man who does not have much to do and likes to sit in his car and watch people.

Wednesday, July 24—

2:07 p.m. Libby Volunteer Ambulance responded to the American Legion Club for a gentleman who fell off a bar stool and cut his chin.

Saturday, July 27—

The campground host from McGillivray Campground said some people were swimming nude in Lake Koocanusa. The host believed this to be a “most delicate” situation and wanted a professional to talk to the offenders. Officers responded as quickly as possible but the nudists were gone on arrival.