JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb. 10, 2019

Aaron, Seth Andrew, 29; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. Eureka City Court. Released on Feb. 9, 2020. Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Boothman, John Wesley Jr, 51; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with contempt. Lincoln County. $5,000. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Brant, Benjamin Edward, 41; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony criminal mischief, partner family member assault reasonable apprehension, and resisting arrest. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released on Feb. 6, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Collison, Shanna Rae, 44; arrested on Feb. 5, 2020. Charged with issuing a bad check. Lincoln County. Released on Feb. 5, 2020. Cooper, James Barrett, 44; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with tampering with a communication device and partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Cox, Shane Dee, 51; arrested on Feb. 4, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. Released on Feb. 4, 2020. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $25,000. Deshazer, Rebecca E, 41; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with probation violation. Adult Probation. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Doubek, Etta Gae, 56; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Gravos, Nickie Renae, 44; arrested on Feb. 3, 2020. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest. Flathead Justice Court. $285. Released on Feb. 3, 2020. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Ibach, Christopher David, 26; arrested on Feb. 3, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $50,000. Released on Feb. 5, 2020. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with theft, all others and two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court. Kingery, David Allen, 61; arrested on Feb. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and suspended driver`s license. Troy City Court. $285. Released on Feb. 3, 2020. Kujala, Allison Grace, 26; arrested on Feb. 6, 2020. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest. LCJC/Dawson Justice Court. $435. Released on Feb. 6, 2020. Lehew, Monte Neil, 47; arrested on Feb. 1, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $5,000. Released on Feb. 3, 2020. Lowe, Otis Lagary, 52; arrested on Feb. 1, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license, expired registration, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Feb. 4, 2020. Lowry, Sherry Leann, 51; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and suspended driver`s license. LCJC/Probation. $35,000. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Feb. 7, 2020. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Feb. 4, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Feb. 7, 2020. Mcmillan, Alan Lynn, 51; arrested on Jan. 31, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence and failure to appear. LCJC/LCDC. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Newby, Ryan A, 35; arrested on Feb. 4, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer. Libby Justice Court. $335. Released on Feb. 4, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Patterson, Shawna Gail, 34; arrested on Jan. 30, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. Released on Feb. 9, 2020. Pillans, William James, 24; arrested on Feb. 8, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-serious bodily injury. Lincoln County. Price, Chase Adam, 25; arrested on Feb. 3, 2020. Charged with felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $50,000. Released on Feb. 3, 2020. Price, Haylee Nicole, 23; arrested on Feb. 3, 2020. Charged with felony aggravated assault. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Released on Feb. 5, 2020. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Feb. 8 2020. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Released on Feb. 3, 2020. Stuart, Mitchell Lee, 45; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice Court. Released on Feb. 7, 2020. Swartzendruber, Natasha Jean, 32; arrested on Feb. 4, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $685. Released on Feb. 4, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Jan. 22, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2020. Wedin, Monique, 47; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with theft, all others. Eureka City Court. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 16, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 5, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation. $20,000. Wright, Bradley Erford, 33; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. Released on Feb. 8, 2020.

Friday, Jan. 31

8:42 a.m. A woman called to report a golden retriever running around messing with her chickens. They were already chicken, and then a brown and gray dog started running after them too. The situation was no yolk; even the eggs scrambled to get out of the way.

4:27 p.m. A homeless man had money wired to him and reported later to officers that he got a ride from a woman to pick up the money. She needed money too, so stole it from him. We considered adding a few different jokes about these two, but neither of them work.