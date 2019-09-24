JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb. 18, 2019

Abrahamson, Jamie Ray, 41; arrested on Feb. 11, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $1,285. Released on Feb. 16, 2020. Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Beal, Steven Jay, 43; arrested on Feb. 12, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license. Libby Justice Court. $285. Released on Feb. 13, 2020. Boothman, John Wesley Jr, 51; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with contempt. Lincoln County. $2,500. Released on Feb. 10, 2020. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Burdett, Brandon Alan, 34; arrested on Feb. 16, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, revocation of sentence, and failure to appear. Lincoln County. $5,285. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $25,000. Cooper, James Barrett, 44; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with tampering with a communication device and partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Feb. 13, 2020. Cox, Shilee, 40; arrested on Feb. 15, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $1,500. Released on Feb. 16, 2020. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. DOC. $25,000. Released on Feb. 17, 2020. Deshazer, Rebecca E, 41; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. District Court. $15,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Doubek, Etta Gae, 56; arrested on Feb. 7, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Feb. 10, 2020. Emery, William James, 22; arrested on Feb. 17, 2020. Charged with speeding/local limits and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $685. Released on Feb. 17, 2020. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. DOC. Released on Feb. 17, 2020. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Feb. 15, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $2,500. James, Corey Robert, 33; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with theft, all others and two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. DOC. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Feb. 14, 2020. Charged with felony DUI alcohol or drugs, revoke release-bail or bond, and assault non-aggressive apprehension. LCJC/Troy City Court. Lemer, Ronald Daryl, 52; arrested on Feb. 11, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Releases on Feb. 11, 2020. Lowry, Sherry Leann, 51; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond, suspended driver`s license, and felony extra jurisdiction arrest. DOC. Mcmillan, Alan Lynn, 51; arrested on Jan. 31, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence and failure to appear. DOC. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Newman, Randy Scott, 56; arrested on Feb. 10, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 19, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Pillans, William James, 24; arrested on Feb. 8, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-serious bodily injury. Lincoln County. $20,000. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sprague, John Howard, 59; arrested on Feb. 17, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 18, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Jan. 22, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2020. Wedin, Monique, 47; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with theft, all others. Eureka City Court. Released on Feb. 16, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 5, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $65,000. Released on Feb. 12, 2020. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation. $20,000.

Thursday, Feb. 6

11:43 a.m. A male called to report that his dad was keeping his fishing gear from him. This was fishy because the gear was valuable, he said. He also said that he doesn’t know his dad’s address but he would attempt to get his stuff back anyway, just for the halibut, before asking officers for their assistance.

4:09 p.m. Someone called to report the theft of his beer. The caller was not very hoppy.

6:46 p.m. A concerned neighbor gave dispatch a play by play of their neighbor’s domestic dispute. First, they were screaming and yelling, then they left the residence. The caller phoned again to report that the neighbors had returned and were still yelling. Thankfully, the dispute did not end with a punchline.

10:46 p.m. Someone reported an elderly lady with a walker walking along the roadside. There seemed to be no thin ice or egg shells present, so it was a walk in the park of sorts. Public areas, it seems, are accessible to those from all walks of life.

Friday, Feb. 7

10:52 a.m. A local business owner was shell shocked. They reported someone driving through their restaurant parking lot recently and throwing eggs at the windows. Whoever was responsible had egg on their face and would not be eggsonerated. Being a bad egg isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Sunday, Feb. 9

2:34 p.m. A caller reported a teenaged boy hitting golf balls towards Asa Wood School. He hoped to break a window so he could say he made a hole in one. His behavior was not up to par but unfortunately, with teenagers, that’s par for the course.