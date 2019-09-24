JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb. 24, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Burdett, Brandon Alan, 34; arrested on Feb. 16, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, revocation of sentence, and failure to appear. Lincoln County. $285. Released on Feb. 18, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. DOC. $25,000. Released on Feb. 17, 2020. Deshazer, Rebecca E, 41; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. District Court. $15,000. Dobrowsky, Benjamin Wade, 34; arrested on Feb. 19, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Troy City Court. $1,000. Released on Feb. 20,2020. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Emery, William James, 22; arrested on Feb. 17, 2020. Charged with speeding/local limits and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $685. Released on Feb. 17, 2020. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. DOC. Released on Feb. 17, 2020. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Feb. 15, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $2,500.

James, Corey Robert, 33; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with theft, all others and two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. DOC. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Feb. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond and assault non-aggressive apprehension. LCJC/Troy City Court. $10,000. Lowry, Sherry Leann, 51; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond, suspended driver`s license, and felony extra jurisdiction arrest. DOC. Released on Feb. 18, 2020. Mcmillan, Alan Lynn, 51; arrested on Jan. 31, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence and failure to appear. DOC. Released on Feb. 18, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Newman, Randy Scott, 56; arrested on Feb. 10, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Released on Feb. 19, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Pillans, William James, 24; arrested on Feb. 8, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $20,000. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Released on Feb. 18, 2020. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Feb. 23, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Lincoln County. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sprague, John Howard, 59; arrested on Feb. 17, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Released on Feb. 18, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Jan. 22, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2020. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation. $20,000. Released on Feb. 19, 2020.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

6:56 a.m. A woman reported hearing what sounded like racing vehicles along the highway, usually at night around 8 or 9 p.m. They were not there now and she had never actually seen them but she is concerned for the public. Unfortunately, since there was nothing to go on, calling authorities was not a quick fix.

Thursday, Feb. 13

1:43 p.m. A caller reported a man that had flipped him off at the gas station and has ongoing issues with him. He was sick of the bird-brained comments so figured toucan play at that game and reported it.

Saturday, Feb. 15

12:53 p.m. A Libby restaurant called to report damage done to their drive through. Someone was mcchicken out the damage then went on to burger and better things leaving employees to deal with the damage and ketchup on their duties.

Sunday, Feb. 16

1:05 p.m. A resident reported finding nails in his driveway under his tires that had been purposely dumped there. He was tired of his enemy’s deflating.

8:36 p.m. A caller wanted to speak with and officer about individuals sleeping at his business establishment at night. It was not a pretty sight and caused other customers a fright.

Monday, Feb. 17

2:03 p.m. A woman reported a male who had asked her if she wanted to get high while on a walk through the cemetery. She just wanted to get by.

Thursday, Feb. 20

9:56 a.m. A vehicle left the gas station without paying for their fill up. They just blew it off but it was about to blow up in their face. Gas does that if you aren’t careful.

11:16 a.m. A woman from Troy called to report that her work check had been stolen while she was at work. The male she suspected had deposited her check into his bank account in Idaho.

Friday, Feb. 21

12:51 p.m. Caller reported that their neighbor dogs have been barking nonstop for a month. The phone call reporting it must have taken at least a week.

7:25 p.m. Someone called from the Yaak River Campground to report finding a needle in a restroom. They did not want to move because it was a safety hazard so they left it there.

Sunday, Feb. 23

7:16 a.m. An anonymous caller requested to speak with a deputy about drug activity then refused to give any other information. She’s not a heroin here because if she was, weed know more about the situation.

Monday, Feb. 24

12:53 p.m. Female in lobby wants to report her vehicle stolen after being on someone else’s property for two years. Female left lobby before officer could make contact.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

7:52 a.m. Caller reported she is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of movies.