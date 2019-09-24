JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Mar. 2, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Released on Feb. 26, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Deshazer, Rebecca E, 41; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. District Court. $15,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Ekberg, Kristin Carroll, 60; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. $1,170. Released on Feb. 25, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Flanagan, Jaron, 23; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with unlawful transactions with children. Libby Justice Court. Released on Feb. 27, 2020. Freeman, Derrick James, 45; arrested on Mar. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $2,585. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Gring, James Alan, 55; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $25,000. Haddock, Darin Graf, 51; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Adult Probation. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Feb. 15, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $2,500. James, Corey Robert, 33; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. DOC. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with theft, all others and two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. DOC. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Feb. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond and assault non-aggressive apprehension. LCJC/Troy City Court. $10,000. Released on Feb. 24, 2020. Kruse, Andrew Oranlee, 31; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Mar. 27, 2020. Lacoss, Devin Michael, 23; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal). Lincoln County. $685. Released on Feb. 26, 2020. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Feb. 28, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Nelson, Kristin Marie Louise, 40; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $25,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Parker, Peyton Lane, 24; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $20. Released on Feb. 27, 2020. Pillans, William James, 24; arrested on Feb. 8, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $70,000. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Feb. 23, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Lincoln County. Ripley, Jeremy Lennon, 37; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $1,500. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Shelton, Brandie Renee, 45; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. Troy City Court. $770. Released on Feb. 26, 2020. Upton, Dolores Lynn, 46; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Libby Justice Court. $285. Released on Feb. 24, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Jan. 22, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Released on Feb. 25, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000.

Monday, Feb. 24

12:53 p.m. A woman was in the lobby reporting her vehicle stolen. It had been parked on someone else’s property for two years. She left before an officer could make contact.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

7:52 a.m. A caller reported that she was being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of movies.

Thursday, Feb. 27

2:05 p.m. A male arrived to report that his girlfriend keeps bringing her belongings to his house and leaving them there. She has not been invited to move in.

5:04 p.m. A naked man was reported to have been streaking through Libby’s High School parking lot.