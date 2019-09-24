JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Mar. 9, 2020

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Allen, Richard Charles, 43; arrested on Mar. 7, 2020. Charged with concealed carry weapon in prohibited place, concealed carry weapon while under the influence, and felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court. Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Benefield, Christopher Scott, 39; arrested on Mar. 3, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 6, 2020. Benefield, Duane Michael, 32; arrested on Mar. 3, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear. Libby Justice Court. Released on Mar. 6, 2020. Burns, Celestial Dawn, 40; arrested on Mar. 3, 2020. Charged with criminal trespass to property. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 3, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Chapman, Natalie Suzanne, 37; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC/Adult Probation. Cook, Jed Thomas, 30; arrested on Mar. 8, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice Court. Released on Mar. 8, 2020. Daggett, Mark Cedric, 58; arrested on Mar. 4, 2020. Charged with DUI refusal, failure to carry proof of insurance, and no valid driver’s license. Lincoln County. $970. Released on Mar. 5, 2020. Deshazer, Rebecca E, 41; arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. District Court. $15,000. Released on Mar. 3, 2020. Dobrowsky, Benjamin Wade, 34; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, escape, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Boundry County District Court. $40,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 6, 2020. Evjene, Robert Doyle, 61; arrested on Mar. 3, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 5, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Flanagan, Jaron, 23; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with unlawful transactions with children. Libby Justice Court. Released on Feb. 27, 2020. Freeman, Derrick James, 45; arrested on Mar. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $2,585. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Gring, James Alan, 55; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $25,000. Released on Mar. 3, 2020. Haddock, Darin Graf, 51; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Adult Probation. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Feb. 15, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $2,500. Released on Mar. 5, 2020. James, Corey Robert, 33; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. DOC. Released on Mar. 2, 2020. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with theft, all others and two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. DOC. Released on Mar. 2, 2020. Kruse, Andrew Oranlee, 31; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Mar. 27, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Marx, Heather Marie Mustard, 46; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 6, 2020. Mehovich, Jevat, 65; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI refusal. Libby City Court. $1,270. Released on Mar. 6, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Nelson, Kristin Marie Louise, 40; arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $25,000. Released on Mar. 2, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Osborn, Ty Reed, 33; arrested on Mar. 8, 2020. Charged with two counts of extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice/Flathead. $1,375. Phillipson, Jonathan Colby, 35; arrested on Mar. 2, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Released on Mar. 3, 2020. Pillans, William James, 24; arrested on Feb. 8, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $70,000. Released on Mar. 2, 2020. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Feb. 23, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 4, 2020. Ripley, Jeremy Lennon, 37; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $1,500. Released on Mar. 3, 2020. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Simons, Richard Newell, 29; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony assault on a minor, and resisting arrest. Lincoln County. Tucker, Jason Lee, 50; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. Troy City Court. Released on Mar. 8, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Ward, Shelby Raney, 37; arrested on Mar. 7, 2020. Charged with theft, shoplift, and two counts of failure to appear. Libby Justice Court. $10,585. Welch, Rachel Scarlett, 26; arrested on Mar. 8, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. Wesson, Michael Jared, 28; arrested on Mar. 2, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Mar. 4, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000.

Thursday, March 5

10:05 a.m. A woman jogging with her daughter reported a medium sized cream colored dog chasing after them. They could not get the dog to leave them alone, it just kept hounding them without any paws.