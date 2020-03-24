JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Mar. 16, 2020

Acton, Sonja Anne, 36; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Mar. 15, 2020. Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Allen, Richard Charles, 43; arrested on Mar. 7, 2020. Charged with concealed carry weapon in prohibited place, concealed carry weapon while under the influence, and felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released on Mar. 9, 2020. Alyea, Sarah Leann, 35; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Blocher, Kelly Gordon, 59; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to be released on Mar. 16, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Chapman, Natalie Suzanne, 37; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC/Adult Probation. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Cosgriff, James William, 50; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. DOC. Davis, Tyler Nicholas, 33; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $1,500. Released on Mar. 9, 2020. Dobrowsky, Benjamin Wade, 34; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, escape, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Boundry County District Court. $40,000. Released on Mar. 10, 2020. Etchells, Robert Spenceley, 60; arrested on Mar. 14, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 15, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Freeman, Derrick James, 45; arrested on Mar. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $2,585. Released on Mar. 10, 2020. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Goucher, Jeremy Newell, 31; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Gregory, Celeste Allison, 36; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with criminal contempt. Lincoln County. Haddock, Darin Graf, 51; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Hold for Flathead County. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Harris, Mark Stephen, 62; arrested on Mar. 12, 2020. Charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and suspended driver’s license. Libby Justice Court. $570. Released on Mar. 13, 2020. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Mar. 10, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. Released on Mar. 15, 2020. Kruse, Andrew Oranlee, 31; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Mar. 27, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. Mitchell, Larry James, arrested on Mar. 10, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license. Libby Justice Court. $285. Released on Mar. 10, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Nickerson, Jim Glenn, 55; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license. Libby City Court. $285. Released on Mar. 14, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Osborn, Ty Reed, 33; arrested on Mar. 8, 2020. Charged with two counts of extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice/Flathead. $1,375. Released on Mar. 10, 2020. Parker, Deborah Evelyn, 49; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony criminal insurance fraud. Lincoln County. Released on Mar. 9, 2020. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Simons, Richard Newell, 29; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony assault on a minor, and resisting arrest. Lincoln County. $10,000. Stevens, Jeremiah James, 32; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Thom, Keith Edward, 63; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Ward, Shelby Raney, 37; arrested on Mar. 7, 2020. Charged with two counts of theft, all others and theft, shoplift. Libby Justice Court. $10,585. Released on Mar. 9, 2020. Welch, Rachel Scarlett, 26; arrested on Mar. 8, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Released on Mar. 15, 2020. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Wilson, Teresa Marie, 49; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County.

Thursday, March 5

3:07 p.m. Someone called to complain that a dim witted neighbor with a bright idea installed an outside light that shines directly into his house.

Saturday, March 7

4:11 p.m. A possible homeless man was drinking at a laundromat.

4:59 p.m. A woman asked to discuss how her motorhome had been sold out from under her. She was so upset she would have hit the roof but it was attached to the motorhome.

11:58 p.m. Someone called 911 to report a female laying in the yard across the street from them crying. It was not a sight for sore eyes.

Sunday, March 8

12:15 p.m. A caller complained that he had taken a hammering from his cousin who had stolen his tools which were kept at a relative’s home.

Tuesday, March 10

3:37 p.m. Caller reported two grown men in Pioneer Park pointing guns at each other. It was two kids with air soft guns.

