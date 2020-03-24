JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Mar. 23, 2020

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Alyea, Sarah Leann, 35; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Mar. 16, 2020. Basham, Bruce Alan, 56; arrested on Feb. 24, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Blocher, Kelly Gordon, 59; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Mar. 16, 2020. Brooks, Jon David, 45; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to be released on Mar. 26, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Casazza, Dallas Clay, 40; arrested on Feb. 13, 2020. Charged with felony tampering with witnesses and felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $50,000. Chapman, Natalie Suzanne, 37; arrested on Mar. 5, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC/Adult Probation. $10,000. Released on Mar. 21, 2020. Corriher, Joshua Paul, 39; arrested on Mar. 9, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, and felony failure to appear. LCJC/DOC. Cosgriff, James William, 50; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. DOC. Released on Mar. 20, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Garberg, Jason William, 44; arrested on Mar. 19, 2020. Charged with two counts of improper turn, construction zone violation, speeding/basic, two counts of failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, improper passing, and stop sign violation. Lincoln County. $35,000. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Goucher, Jeremy Newell, 31; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Grantham, Patricia Yvonne, 79; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, false report to law enforcement, eluding, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, and criminal trespass to property. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Gregory, Celeste Allison, 36; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with criminal contempt. Lincoln County. $1,500. Released on Mar. 17, 2020. Haddock, Darin Graf, 51; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest, felony probation violation, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Hold for Flathead County. Released on Mar. 17, 2020. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Kelso, Jason Dale, 46; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell. Adult Probation. Kruse, Andrew Oranlee, 31; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Mar. 27, 2020. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $100,000. McKay, Samantha Casey, 29; arrested on Mar. 16, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to be released on Apr. 15, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Rebo, Jesse David, 39; arrested on Mar. 21, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice Court. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Simons, Richard Newell, 29; arrested on Mar. 6, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony assault on a minor, and resisting arrest. Lincoln County. $10,000. Stevens, Jeremiah James, 32; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Mar. 20, 2020. Thom, Keith Edward, 63; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Released on Mar. 16, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $150,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor and felony sexual assault. Adult Probation. Wilson, Teresa Marie, 49; arrested on Mar. 13, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000.

Friday, March 13

9:48 a.m. Maintenance at a long-term care facility reported to animal control that they have a large cat colony around the facility. They do not have a mouse problem.

5:31 p.m. A man called to report that a driver passed him in a no passing zone travelling at an excessive speed which sprayed rocks onto his windshield and caused damage. He would have tried to catch the crazy driver himself, but he didn’t want to run into a brick wall or be stuck spinning his wheels.

8:58 p.m. A woman called from a Libby restaurant requesting that an officer come check her windshield wipers. Her window was frozen and the wipers were not working. She needed someone to break the ice but was disconnected while on hold. Hopefully restaurant employees caught wind of her problem and fixed it in a breeze.