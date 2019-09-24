JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Dec. 16, 2019

Adamson, Jeffery Wayne, 40; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with felony non-residence burglary, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. Lincoln County. Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested on Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested on Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. DOC hold Idaho. $20,000. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempt of deliberate homicide. LC District Court, $500,000. Brooks, Jon David, 44; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Bushman, Anita Louise, 34; arrested on Dec. 7, 2019. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Eureka City Court. Released on Dec. 11, 2019. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested on Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. Carr, Justin Marshall, 39; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $7,500. Released on Dec. 13, 2019. Cassell, Alisa June, 40; arrested on Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Conard, Brandon Keith, 23; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Probation/Justice Court. Conard, Tracy Eugene, 49; arrested on Nov. 6, 2019. Charged with felony failure to register as offender, and felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $110,000. Devine, Richard Joseph Jr, 49; arrested on Dec. 4, 2019. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Justice Court. Scheduled to be released Dec. 19, 2019. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested on Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and one count of possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Drury, Charles Andrew, 31; arrested on Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation and extra jurisdiction arrest. Thompson Falls. Released on Dec. 13, 2019. Elliot, Neal James, 42; arrested on Dec. 15, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. $5,370. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Erickson, Levi Ernest, 24; arrested on Dec. 15, 2019. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $1,285. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 30; arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with careless driving, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, and open container in motor vehicle. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Dec. 11, 2019. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony, possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Gravelle, Zane Paul, 44; arrested on Dec. 8, 2019. Charged with reckless driving and DUI refusal. Lincoln County. $870. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Kampf, Richard Norman, 47; arrested on Nov. 18, 2019. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Department of Corrections. Keefer, James Douglas, 44; arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with endangering/abandon/neglect and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $25,000. Knight, Kaylynn Ladee, 20; arrested Sept. 20, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release bail or bond. District Court/Idaho. $190,000. Kreutz, Zachary Adams, 28; arrested on Dec. 3, 2019. Charged with criminal mischief, partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, and simple assault. Lincoln County. $15,000. Released Dec. 5th, 2019. Laplante, Kelly Dean, 60; arrested on Dec. 3, 2019. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, violation of child safety restraint, failure to carry proof of insurance, and suspended driver`s license. Lincoln County. $730. Released on Dec. 4, 2019. Arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license. Scheduled to be released Dec. 10, 2019. Mack, Ryan Leroy, 29; arrested on Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license. Justice Court. Released on Dec. 3rd, 2019. Martin, Andrew Weil, 38; arrested on Dec. 3, 2019. Charged with tampering with a communication device and partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Dec. 3, 2019. Mocko, Teresa Carr, 59; arrested on Oct. 23, 2019. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. DOC/ District Court. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Perez, Fidel, 46; arrested on Dec. 5, 2019. Charged with DUI refusal. Libby City Court. $685. Released on Dec. 6, 2019. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested on Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Libby Justice Court. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested on Nov. 26, 2019. Charged with aggravated DUI. Lincoln County. Released on Nov. 26, 2019. Rebo, Jesse David, 38; arrested on Dec. 5, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation, failure to carry proof of insurance, improper/no license plates, and no valid driver`s license. Probation. Released on Dec. 8, 2019. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested on Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Reid, James Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 25, 2019. Charged with probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Dec. 2, 2019. Rice, Tom Jim Jr, 26; arrested on Dec. 3, 2019. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Eureka City Court. Released on Dec. 5, 2019. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Justice Court. $17,500. Steiger, Angela Jean, 35; arrested July 22, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs and two felony counts of revoke release-bail or bond. DOC. Released on Dec. 8, 2019. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with 5 counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $35,000. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested on Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Wallace, Carly Jean, 44; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $5,000. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000.

