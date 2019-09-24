JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Dec. 22, 2019

Adamson, Jeffery Wayne, 40; arrested Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with partner family member assault, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. Lincoln County. Released Dec. 19, 2019. Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. $20,000. Auge, Christopher Mark, 19; arrested and released Dec. 17, 2019. Charged with possession of alcohol or intoxicant. Justice Court. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $100,000. Carlberg, Cooper James, 19; arrested and released Dec. 19, 2019. Charged with possession of alcohol or intoxicant. Justice Court. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of durg paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. Cassell, Alisa June, 40; arrested Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Collier, Chance David, 19; arrested and released Dec. 17, 2019. Charged with possession of alcohol or intoxicant. Lincoln County. Conard, Brandon Keith, 23; arrested Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Probation/Justice Court, $25,000. Conard, Tracy Eugene, 49; arrested Nov. 6, 2019. Charged with felony failure to register as offender and felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County, $110,000. Devine, Richard Joseph Jr, 49; arrested Dec. 4, 2019. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Justice Court. Released Dec. 19, 2019. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Freese, Andrew Taylor, 18; arrested and released Dec. 19, 2019. Charged with possession of alcohol or intoxicant. Justice Court. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Kair, Scott Morgan, 54; arrested Dec. 20, 2019. Charged with contempt. Lincoln County, $1,500. Released Dec. 21, 2019. Knight, Kaylynn Ladee, 20; arrested Sept. 20, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release bail or bond. District Court/Idaho. $190,000. Mischenko, Marty Dane, 33; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with theft, criminal trespass to vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and failure to appear. Justice Court/ TCC/Idaho. Mocko, Teresa Carr, 59; arrested Oct. 23, 2019. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. Dept. of Corrections. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Myers, Clay William, 53; arrested and released Dec. 21, 2019. Charged with failure to appear. Troy City Court, $1,000. Neeley, Justin Ray, 29; arrested Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County, $1,500. Released Dec. 19, 2019. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Price, Patrick Charles, 52; arrested Dec. 18, 2019. Charged with criminal contempt. Eureka City $6,500. Released Dec. 19, 2019. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence and revoke release-bail or bond. Libby Justice Court. $6,000. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Rose, Melodee Nichole, 34; arrested Dec. 17, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and felony possession odf dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Justice Court. Stacy, Dalton Mychel, 37; arrested and released Dec. 22, 2019. On-site (custody) arrest. Lincoln County. Taylor, Kaleb Rhema, 34; arrested Dec. 20, 2019. Charged with contempt. Eureka City Court, $575. Released Dec. 21, 2019. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with five counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $35,000. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Tracey, Dustin Lee Hamilton, 37; arrested dec. 18, 2019. Charged with suspended driver’s license and failure to appear. Libby City Court, $905. Released Dec. 19, 2019. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Ward, Shelby Raney, 36; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court, $2,000. Released Dec. 22, 2019. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000 Williams, Joseph Michael, 22; arrested Dec. 17, 2019. Charged with non-aggravated assault and partner family member assault– reasonable apprehension. Troy City Court, $300. Released Dec. 18, 2019.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

9:52 a.m. Someone on Hwy. 2 called to report unauthorized logging on his land. Since the violators had a chainsaw or two, the property owner decided not to confront them without backup.

10:25 a.m. A driver near Cabinet View was spinning brodies and speeding on private property. They were too fast and so, did not get caught.

10:31 p.m. Firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire at the weigh station scales in Troy. The scales tipped taking a load off the vehicle owner once firefighters responded, but the situation was still a hot mess.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

9:23 a.m. A woman in Libby received a scam call about her Northern Energy bill. She was amped up about the scam but unfortunately law enforcement couldn’t shed any light on the situation.

3:49 p.m. Someone called 911 to report dogs attempting to attack kids that were getting off of the school bus at a Libby trailer court. The caller felt the neighborhood was going to the dogs but thankfully they were all bark and no bite that day.

Friday, Dec. 20

10:48 a.m. Two German shepherds on Hwy. 2 killed a fawn and ate its carcass then moved on to kill a neighbor’s fowl. Although they likely enjoyed the venison and chicken, their behavior left a bad taste in the caller’s mouth.

11:25 a.m. A woman called to report suspicious footprints going onto her porch but once she cooled her heels, she realized that her concern was unfounded.

12:47 p.m. A woman reported the theft of a black mastiff in a relationship dispute. Her brother’s ex-fiancé took it. She decided not to marry him but found pet ownership very engaging.

2:35 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported parked across from Kootenai Falls on Hwy. 2. Officers responded to find a woman who wanted to think, so they asked her to move to the other side of the road. She then had to contemplate whether or not she should go chasing waterfalls.

9:50 p.m. A man on Farm to Market reported being hit with a pole by another man in a dispute over a dog. Their behavior made the naughty list all the way up in the north pole.

Monday, Dec. 23

8:26 a.m. Holiday shopping gone wrong: A caller reported finding items from his garage at the pawn shop.

11:33 p.m. Someone at a local motel called 911 to report a woman impersonating the big bad wolf and attempting to knock a door in.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

3:15 p.m. Someone who must have received coal in their stocking dumped hot embers into a Fisher River dumpster causing flames and a fire department response. Bah humbug.