JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Dec. 30, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Armstrong, Gary James, 68; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Federal Court. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. $20,000. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $100,000. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of durg paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Cassell, Alisa June, 40; arrested Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. DOC. Conard, Brandon Keith, 23; arrested Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Probation/Justice Court, $25,000. Conard, Tracy Eugene, 49; arrested Nov. 6, 2019. Charged with felony failure to register as offender and felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County, $110,000. Released on Dec. 23, 2019. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 37; arrested on Dec. 24, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $60,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Early, Karine Joann, 37; arrested on Dec. 26, 2019. Charged with criminal trespass to property. Troy City Court. Released on Dec. 26, 2019. Fleck, Briana Kaylynn, 28; arrested on Dec. 23, 2019. Charged with theft, shoplift. Libby City Court. Released on Dec. 23, 2019. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Johnson, Broderick Oniel, 18; arrested on Dec. 28, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Knight, Kaylynn Ladee, 20; arrested Sept. 20, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release bail or bond. DOC. Mccully, Cole Darrell, 34; arrested on Dec. 26, 2019. Charged with habitual offender and operating a vehicle without insurance. Libby Justice Court. $5,950. Mischenko, Marty Dane, 33; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with theft, criminal trespass to vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and failure to appear. Justice Court/ TCC/Idaho. Mocko, Teresa Carr, 59; arrested Oct. 23, 2019. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. Dept. of Corrections. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence and revoke release-bail or bond. Libby Justice Court. $6,000. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Rose, Melodee Nichole, 34; arrested Dec. 17, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and felony possession odf dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Snook, Lacy Nichole, 38; arrested on Dec. 26, 2019. Charged with four counts of extra jurisdiction arrest. Flathead County. Released on Dec. 27, 2019. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with five counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $35,000. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000

Friday, Dec. 27

9:21 a.m. A female called to report a noisy dog. The caller said she did not want to confront the owner directly because she does not know him. She did not know the dog either.

4:41 p.m. A caller felt it important to report someone hanging up on her.

Saturday, Dec. 28

12:22 a.m. A man called to report having heard a truck pull out of his driveway.

5:29 p.m. Ding dong ditchers were reported.

10:43 p.m. A man caller to report teens partying in his trees.

Sunday, Dec. 29

12:23 a.m. Reports of loiterers in a local store parking lot were received.

6:07 p.m. A caller advised authorities of strange noises coming from his neighbor’s home.

11:35 p.m. Something was in the roadway. The caller said they were unsure if it was an animal or not, but that it is was definitely a hazard either way.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

4:02 p.m. An adult male complained to authorities about little children throwing snow at him.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

12:25 a.m. A couple reported someone knocking on their doors and windows.

10:55 a.m. A caller reported someone trying to drive away with his boat, and causing lots of damage.

11:10 p.m. Juveniles were apparently lighting off fireworks in a local neighborhood, but they did not have any alcohol.