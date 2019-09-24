JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Jan. 7, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Armstrong, Gary James, 68; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Federal Court. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Brown, Immanuel Shammar, 22; arrested on Jan. 5, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Troy City Court. $285. Burkhard, Thomas John William, 59; arrested on Jan. 1, 2020. Charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault. Libby City Court. $5,000. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. LCJC/LCDC. $100,000. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of durg paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Cassell, Alisa June, 40; arrested Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. DOC. Released on Dec. 31, 2019. Conard, Brandon Keith, 23; arrested Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Probation/Justice Court, $25,000. Released on Dec. 30, 2019. Cooper, Lloyd Earle, 43; arrested on Jan. 3, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2020. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $60,000. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 37; arrested on Dec. 24, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $60,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Elmore, Britt Sterling, 29; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with failure to carry proof of insurance and DUI refusal. Libby City Court. $1,580. Released on Jan. 1, 2020. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Johnson, Broderick Oniel, 18; arrested on Dec. 28, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $25,000. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Knight, Kaylynn Ladee, 20; arrested Sept. 20, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release bail or bond. DOC. Released on Dec. 31, 2019. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000. Mccully, Cole Darrell, 34; arrested on Dec. 26, 2019. Charged with habitual offender and operating a vehicle without insurance. Libby Justice Court. $5,950. Mendenhall, Ramona Lee, 68; arrested on Jan. 3, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI and failure to drive to right. Troy City Court. $1,170. Released on Jan. 4, 2020. Mischenko, Marty Dane, 33; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with theft, criminal trespass to vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and failure to appear. Justice Court/ TCC/Idaho. Released on Dec. 31, 2019. Mocko, Teresa Carr, 59; arrested Oct. 23, 2019. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. DOC. Released on Dec. 31, 2019. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Neils, Nicolae Eric, 32; arrested on Jan. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI per se .08 or greater. Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 24, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence and revoke release-bail or bond. Libby Justice Court. $6,000. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Rose, Melodee Nichole, 34; arrested Dec. 17, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and felony possession odf dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Releasee on Jan. 3, 2020. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with five counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000 Williamson, John Derek, 39; arrested on Dec. 30, 2019. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. LCJC/Flathead. Released on Dec 31, 2019.

Thursday, Jan. 2

10:26 a.m. A woman called to report detectives trying to run her down in a car.

Friday, Jan. 3

11:21 a.m. A male reported that a chalk board in his recently purchased workshop had be defaced over night.

Saturday, Jan. 4

5:17 a.m. A local gas station employee reported a strange male parking his truck at the same spot in front of the store every day.

Monday, Jan. 6

3:15 p.m. A man called to report his young daughter’s friend harassing him.

7:06 & 7:16 p.m. Two separate complaints were received about people riding snowmobiles in the road.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

4:28 p.m. A male called to report the snow for deliberately angling their plows to block his driveway.