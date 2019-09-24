JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Jan. 21, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Armstrong, Gary James, 68; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Federal Court. Released on Jan. 15, 2020. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Brant, Benjamin Edward, 41; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony criminal mischief, partner family member assault reasonable apprehension, and resisting arrest. Libby City Court. Brant, Nathan D, 46; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Spokane Superior. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. $100,000. Released on Jan. 14, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of durg paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $25,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Guerrero, Lucas Rueben, 21; arrested on Jan. 13, 2020. Charged with theft, all others. Troy City Court. Released on Jan. 13, 2020. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Hart, David James, 64; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby City Court. $1,355. Released on Jan. 16, 2020. Jenkins, Daniel Ryan, 46; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with careless driving and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $2,670. Released on Jan. 19, 2020. Johnson, Broderick Oniel, 18; arrested on Dec. 28, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $25,000. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000. Mccully, Cole Darrell, 34; arrested on Dec. 26, 2019. Charged with habitual offender and operating a vehicle without insurance. Libby Justice Court. $10,950. Released on Jan. 13, 2020. Mischenko, Marty Dane, 33; arrested Jan. 12, 2020. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 16, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Neils, Nicolae Eric, 32; arrested on Jan. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI per se .08 or greater. Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 24, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Norvell, Michelle Danielle, 50; arrested on Jan. 14, 2020. Charged with city contempt and failure to appear. LCJC/ECC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 21, 2020. Osterberg, Dale Alan, 65; arrested on Jan. 13, 2020. Charged with theft, all others. Libby City Court. Released on Jan. 13, 2020. Padgett, Quinn Thomas, 34; arrested on Jan. 13, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alocohol. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 14, 2020. Perry, Alexis Rayne, 22; arrested on Jan. 13, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby City Court. Released on Jan. 13, 2020. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 17, 2020. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with five counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. DOC. Released on Jan. 14, 2020. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000 West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Jan. 8, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $50,000. Released on Jan. 16, 2020. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation. $20,000. Williams, Elizabeth Kathline, 27; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with theft, all others and returned for court. Libby City Court. Released on Jan. 15, 2020.

Thursday, Jan. 16

10:46 a.m. A caller from a local business reported a stolen coat. Before calling, they decided it wasn’t misplaced so someone had to jacket. Employees would have tried to question store patrons but there was too much lie ability involved.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

12:51 p.m. Someone reported a couple of renters who were recently evicted and now drive into the trailer court late at night revving up their engines. Payback’s a Buick?

7:28 p.m. A woman called, again, to demand that her daughter`s boyfriend’s mother be arrested. The woman had sent money to the caller’s daughter that helped her move to Montana. Dispatch explained that no matter how offended the caller was by her daughter’s presence, giving her money was a present, not a punishable offense. While law enforcement couldn’t help, maybe family counselling could.