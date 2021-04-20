JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFF’S REPORT

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, April 19 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates

reflects solely those being held by the

Lincoln Country

Sheriff’s Office

on the date notated above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the course of

this past week.

Allyn, David Glenn Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony – not classified, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Anderson, Michael J.

Offense not classified,

felony. NC.

Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. LCDC.

Bailey, Henry W.

Misdemeanor charge.

Coy, John T.

Charged with traffic

offence. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E. Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Dowd, Derrell R.

Charged with felony DUI—alcohol or drugs, additional felony offense, possession of drug

paraphernalia, traffic

offence. LCC.

Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, traffic offence, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs, Misdemeanor. LCJC.

Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, additional felony offence. obstructing a peace office, two traffic offences. LCJC.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Felony Theft. LCC.

Hagen, Ivan J.

Charged with felony

robbery. LLC.

Heil, Eric

Charged with felony

parole violation. NCL.

Hoffman, Joshua D. Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC.

Hudak, Nakuma F. Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony

possession of burglary tools, traffic offence,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Jordan, Kristopher L.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia,

traffic offence. LCJC.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R. Charged with felony

possession of drugs,

felony parole violation, possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kunser, Kimberly D. Charged with felony

possession of drugs,

possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Lambersten, Shaun Charged with felony

burglary—residence,

felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony

sexual intercourse

without consent. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D. Charged with two felony offences, felony—not

classified. LCDC.

Mitchell, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

parole violation.

Powell, Levi J.

Charged with felony

intimidation, PFMA

reasonable App 3rd, privacy in communication. LCDC.

Priebe, Matthew M. Charged with felony

parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, additional offence.

Stelle, Karyl R.

Charged with negligent vehicular assault,

aggravated DUI. LCC.

Vanmeter, Matthew E.

Charged with felony

assault with weapon,

unlawful restraint, additional offence.

Looking back five years to several entertaining calls the

Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office fielded during April of 2017.

As interpreted by The Montanian Staff

April 16, 2017

12:45 p.m.—A woman reported a

very strong odor of nail polish

remover outside of her house for

two days. She was advised this could

be an indicator of a meth cook/lab. The source could not be located, but she was left a meter and instructions to call the fire

department if readings reach an unsafe level. Piece of mind, it comes with every meth lab toxic fume meter.

April 16, 2017

3:10 p.m.—A reckless rider was riding his dirt bike through a neighborhood on Utah. At the time of the call, the situation was still wreck-less.

April 16, 2017

5:46 p.m.—A Chiweenie in a black coat with a green stripe had been missing for about two hours.

April 17, 2017

5:42 p.m.—A disturbance was

reported on Brimstone, thankfully fire was not.

April 17, 2017

6:15 p.m.—Someone on heights road reported a loose peacock in case

anyone was missing theirs.

April 17, 2017

6:59 p.m.—A lady called to report dropping $200 shopping in Libby. She believes that a male picked it up and bought stuff with it.

April 17, 2017

8:38 p.m.—There was a moose on the loose at the Libby Fishing Pond.

April 18, 2017

9:30 a.m.—A man on Hwy 2 called

911 to report his vehicle being hit and damaged by part of a mobile home that flew off the back of a semi in

front of him. Luckily, the vast majority of the home in question remained

in-tact and did not fly off, nor land on someone.

April 18, 2017

2:47 p.m.—A man reported that he is hard of hearing and so he listens to loud music.

If neighbors complain, he would like them to contact him and he’ll change the type of music for them or turn it off if it’s

unreasonably late.