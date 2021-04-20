JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFF’S REPORT

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Inmate Offense List
Monday, April 19 (Only)
All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
This list of inmates
reflects solely those being held by the
Lincoln Country
Sheriff’s Office
on the date notated above.
This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the course of
this past week.
Allyn, David Glenn Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony – not classified, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Anderson, Michael J.
Offense not classified,
felony. NC.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony
assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. LCDC.
Bailey, Henry W.
Misdemeanor charge.
Coy, John T.
Charged with traffic
offence. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E. Charged with felony
burglary – residence,
felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Dowd, Derrell R.
Charged with felony DUI—alcohol or drugs, additional felony offense, possession of drug
paraphernalia, traffic
offence. LCC.
Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, traffic offence, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs, Misdemeanor. LCJC.
Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, additional felony offence. obstructing a peace office, two traffic offences. LCJC.
Gordon, Dominic R.
Felony Theft. LCC.
Hagen, Ivan J.
Charged with felony
robbery. LLC.
Heil, Eric
Charged with felony
parole violation. NCL.
Hoffman, Joshua D. Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC.
Hudak, Nakuma F. Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony
possession of burglary tools, traffic offence,
possession of drug
paraphernalia. LCDC.
Jordan, Kristopher L.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia,
traffic offence. LCJC.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony
homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R. Charged with felony
possession of drugs,
felony parole violation, possession of drug
paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kunser, Kimberly D. Charged with felony
possession of drugs,
possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Lambersten, Shaun Charged with felony
burglary—residence,
felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.
Mattis, Cody
Charged with felony
sexual intercourse
without consent. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D. Charged with two felony offences, felony—not
classified. LCDC.
Mitchell, Kevin R.
Charged with felony
parole violation.
Powell, Levi J.
Charged with felony
intimidation, PFMA
reasonable App 3rd, privacy in communication. LCDC.
Priebe, Matthew M. Charged with felony
parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, additional offence.
Stelle, Karyl R.
Charged with negligent vehicular assault,
aggravated DUI. LCC.
Vanmeter, Matthew E.
Charged with felony
assault with weapon,
unlawful restraint, additional offence.
Looking back five years to several entertaining calls the
Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office fielded during April of 2017.
As interpreted by The Montanian Staff
April 16, 2017
12:45 p.m.—A woman reported a
very strong odor of nail polish
remover outside of her house for
two days. She was advised this could
be an indicator of a meth cook/lab. The source could not be located, but she was left a meter and instructions to call the fire
department if readings reach an unsafe level. Piece of mind, it comes with every meth lab toxic fume meter.
April 16, 2017
3:10 p.m.—A reckless rider was riding his dirt bike through a neighborhood on Utah. At the time of the call, the situation was still wreck-less.
April 16, 2017
5:46 p.m.—A Chiweenie in a black coat with a green stripe had been missing for about two hours.
April 17, 2017
5:42 p.m.—A disturbance was
reported on Brimstone, thankfully fire was not.
April 17, 2017
6:15 p.m.—Someone on heights road reported a loose peacock in case
anyone was missing theirs.
April 17, 2017
6:59 p.m.—A lady called to report dropping $200 shopping in Libby. She believes that a male picked it up and bought stuff with it.
April 17, 2017
8:38 p.m.—There was a moose on the loose at the Libby Fishing Pond.
April 18, 2017
9:30 a.m.—A man on Hwy 2 called
911 to report his vehicle being hit and damaged by part of a mobile home that flew off the back of a semi in
front of him. Luckily, the vast majority of the home in question remained
in-tact and did not fly off, nor land on someone.
April 18, 2017
2:47 p.m.—A man reported that he is hard of hearing and so he listens to loud music.
If neighbors complain, he would like them to contact him and he’ll change the type of music for them or turn it off if it’s
unreasonably late.