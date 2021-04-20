JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFF’S REPORT

Inmate

Offense List

Monday,

April 26 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those

being held by the Lincoln Country Sheriff’s Office on the date listed above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.

Allyn, David Glenn Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony – not classified,

possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony assault with a

weapon, destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Benefield, Kelsi L

Charged with trespass on

property, resisting arrest,

disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Bowen, Robert L

Charged with misdemeanor, PFMA 3rd offense, violation of protective order. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony burglary – residence, felony parole

violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Currier, Tommy L.

Charged with felony

possession of drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC

Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, traffic offence, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs. LCJC.

Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony criminal endangerment, additional felony offence,

obstructing a peace officer, two traffic offences. LCJC, OOC.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Felony theft. LCC.

Hagen, Ivan J.

Charged with felony robbery. LLC.

Hammrich, Bryce A.

Charged with misdemeanor, PFMA Reasonable App 3rd. TCC.

Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony attempt, felony burglary- residence,

felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of

dangerous drugs, traffic offence,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony escape.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony possession of drugs, felony parole violation,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kusener, Kimberly D.

Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Lambersten, Shaun

Charged with felony burglary—residence, felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony sexual

intercourse without consent. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two felony

offences, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Moulton, Rebecca D.

Charged with misdemeanor, PFMA 3rd offense. LCJC.

Obryant, Phillip R.

Charged with felony, all other offenses. OOS.

Powell, Levi J.

Charged with felony intimidation, partner family member assault -reasonable App 3rd, privacy in communication. LCDC.

Raymond, Mitchell B.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony – all other offenses. LCJC, OOC.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged with PFMA 3rd offense, unlawful restraint. LCJC.

Stelle, Karyl R.

Charged with negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. LCC.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.

Urdahl, Lisa M.

Charged with PFMA 3rd offense.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with traffic offense. LCJC.

Motorist loses control after tire reportedly

releases from vehicle on Hwy 2, Libby

by Montanian Staff

On Wednesday May 12 at 2:59 p.m. a driver

heading southbound on Highway 2 in Libby crossed center lines and made impact with a telephone pole, fencing, and a small one bedroom house. The driver was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center and soon after was life flighted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center. No other persons were harmed.