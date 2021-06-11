JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFF’S REPORT

Inmate

Offense List

Tuesday, June 1 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those being held

by the

Lincoln Country

Sheriff’s Office

on the date listed above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past nine days.

Ague, Timothy W.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.



Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Benedict, Brian R.

Charged with felony

assault with a weapon, partner family member assault. LCJC.

Benson, Daniel R.

Charged with partner family member assault. LCJC.

Bowen, Robert L

Charged with partner family member assault, violation of protective order. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Erb, Nathan A

Charged with felony

offense—all others,

possession of drug

paraphernalia, negligent endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, two counts traffic offense. OOS/LCJC.

Erickson, Brenton K.

Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. LCC/LCDC.

Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, additional felony

offence, obstructing a peace officer, two traffic

offenses. LCJC/OOC.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Felony theft. LCC.

Haflich, Laurence A.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Hammrich, Bryce A.

Charged with partner family member assault, disorderly conduct.

Haughton, Joseph M.

Felony Strangulation of partner family member assault, PFMA offense, destruction of communication device. LCJC.

Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of

dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

James, Jonathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of drugs,

felony parole violation,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kusener, Kimberly D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony offense—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia.

LCDC/OOS.

Lambersten, Shaun

Charged with felony

burglary—residence,

felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony

sexual intercourse

without consent. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two felony

offenses, felony—not

classified. OOS/LCDC.

Olson, Charles A.

Charged with partner

family member assault.

Raymond, Mitchell B.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, two felony offenses—all others. LCJC/OOC.

Scott, Jeanetta G.

Charged with two traffic offenses. LCC.

Siefke, Andrew P

Charged with three counts traffic offense, three counts all other

offenses. LCC/LCJC.

Smith, Daniel J.

Charged with felony

partner family member assault.

Steele, Karyl R

Charged with felony,

probation violation,

resisting arrest.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with traffic

offense. LCJC.

June 15, 2011… Supporting LVFD…

Sheriff’s Complaints

June 13, 1991

LCSO processed 99 complaints in the six-day period ending Saturday, June 8, at 8:41 a.m.

Here are some of them:

Monday, June 3—

12:14 a.m.

– An anonymous male called 911 to report that a small white car drove by and threw a beer into his neighbor’s yard.

12:39 a.m.

– A Libby woman complained that she was woke up by loud music coming from Helen’s. She said they lived a block away from the bar.

7:22 a.m.

– A resident at 1560 Parmenter Creek Road reported the theft of three sets of antlers from her garage.

1:34 p.m.

– A Libby man came into LCSO to report that while he was standing at the intersection of Mineral Avenue and 5th, a guy – 5’7”, black hair, mustache, medium build, checkered shirt and blue jeans, came up and said, “I got news

for you. If you don’t leave the Accords alone, I am going to kill you.” So the complainant started to cuss him and started

towards him and the

suspect fled on foot.

Wednesday, June 5—

Thompson Falls

Sanders County Sheriff, Bill Alexander, of Thompson Falls sported a black eye after an off-duty tussle outside a bar in Plains with his opponent in last fall’s general election. Billy Hill of Trout Creek, who ran against Alexander last November, said he delivered the punch after Alexander took a swing at him outside The Mint Tavern about 1 a.m. Saturday. The Plains Police Chief says he intends to issue a citation to Alexander for disorderly conduct.