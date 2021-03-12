JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
Dollar figures shown (if any) are
bail/bond amounts.
Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by
Lincoln County.
As of March 15, 2021
1.Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond, Lincoln County. $75,000.
- Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on
Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County, $250,000.
- Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with
felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Department of
Corrections.
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting
interference and felony
aggravated assault.
Lincoln County. $100,000.
- Bittick, Bruce
Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26. Charged with
felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled release, March 18.
- Brewer, Eddy Lon, 30; Arrested on March 5, 2021. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.
- Cooper, Michael Allen, 35; Arrested on March 4. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest, felony probation violation. Adult Parole. $50,000.
- Crammer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass to property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation, disorderly conduct.
LCJC/Probation.
- Dowd, Derrell Russell, 60; Arrested on
March 10. Charged with operation of vehicle w/o insurance, felony DUI (refusal), possession of drug paraphernalia.
LCJC, $10,000.
- Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on
Feb. 2. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others, felony burglary, non-residence. Lincoln County, $25,000.
- Green, Britni Lynn, 25; Arrested on March 12. Charged with disorderly conduct, partner family member assault. Libby City Court.
- Grotjohn, Patrick, 59; Arrested on March. 13. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult probation. Scheduled
release March 16.
- Hagen, Ivan John, 61; Arrested on March. 12, 2021. Charged with felony robbery. Lincoln County.
- Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of dangerous drugs, suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500.
- Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000.
- Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs,
possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
- Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on
Jan. 26. Charged with
felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $65,000.
- Lambertsen, Shaun Paul, 19; Arrested on Feb. 22. Charged with two counts theft-all others, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, felony theft-all others, felony burglary of residence. Libby Justice Court,
$50,000.
- Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on March 11. Returned for court, felony. Libby District Court. Released March 14.
- Mattis, Cody
Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17. Charged with felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County, $100,000
- McCormick, Christopher Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony assault of peace officer-agg/inj,
assault with bodily fluid.
Lincoln County.
- Mendez, Angella Darleen Diana, 32; Arrested on March 2. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond.
Williamson/Cuff.
- Pillans, William James, 24; Arrested on March. 10. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Commitment for warrant. Scheduled release May 17.
- Powel, Levi
Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with
felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Libby
Justice Court. $75,000.
- Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct. Lincoln County.
- Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
- Steele, Karyl Rosanne, 44; Arrested on March. 11. Revoke release-bail or bong, negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. Libby Justice Court, 35,000.
- Villanueva,
Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000.
- Warren, Cathie Iris, 66; Arrested on March 9. Charged with felony probation violation, felony revocation of sentence. DOC/LCDC, $50,000.
- Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released
March 10.
- White, Matthew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $25,000.