JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are

bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by

Lincoln County.

As of March 15, 2021



1.Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond, Lincoln County. $75,000.

Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on

Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with

felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Department of

Corrections. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting

interference and felony

aggravated assault.

Lincoln County. $100,000. Bittick, Bruce

Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26. Charged with

felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled release, March 18. Brewer, Eddy Lon, 30; Arrested on March 5, 2021. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.