JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

March 23, 2021

All charges are misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are
bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by
Lincoln County.

 

 

As of March 15, 2021

1.Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond, Lincoln County. $75,000.

  1. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on
    Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County, $250,000.
  2. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with
    felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Department of
    Corrections.
  3. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting
    interference and felony
    aggravated assault.
    Lincoln County. $100,000.
  4. Bittick, Bruce
    Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26. Charged with
    felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled release, March 18.
  5. Brewer, Eddy Lon, 30; Arrested on March 5, 2021. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.

 

  1. Cooper, Michael Allen, 35; Arrested on March 4. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest, felony probation violation. Adult Parole. $50,000.
  2. Crammer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass to property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation, disorderly conduct.
    LCJC/Probation.
  3. Dowd, Derrell Russell, 60; Arrested on
    March 10. Charged with operation of vehicle w/o insurance, felony DUI (refusal), possession of drug paraphernalia.
    LCJC, $10,000.
  4. Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on
    Feb. 2. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others, felony burglary, non-residence. Lincoln County, $25,000.
  5. Green, Britni Lynn, 25; Arrested on March 12. Charged with disorderly conduct, partner family member assault. Libby City Court.
  6. Grotjohn, Patrick, 59; Arrested on March. 13. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult probation. Scheduled
    release March 16.
  7. Hagen, Ivan John, 61; Arrested on March. 12, 2021. Charged with felony robbery. Lincoln County.
  8. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of dangerous drugs, suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500.
  9. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000.
  10. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000.
  11. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs,
    possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
  12. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on
    Jan. 26. Charged with
    felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $65,000.
  13. Lambertsen, Shaun Paul, 19; Arrested on Feb. 22. Charged with two counts theft-all others, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, felony theft-all others, felony burglary of residence. Libby Justice Court,
    $50,000.
  14. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on March 11. Returned for court, felony. Libby District Court. Released March 14.
  15. Mattis, Cody
    Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17. Charged with felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County, $100,000
  16. McCormick, Christopher Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony assault of peace officer-agg/inj,
    assault with bodily fluid.
    Lincoln County.
  17. Mendez, Angella Darleen Diana, 32; Arrested on March 2. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond.
    Williamson/Cuff.
  18. Pillans, William James, 24; Arrested on March. 10. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Commitment for warrant. Scheduled release May 17.
  19. Powel, Levi
    Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000.
  20. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with
    felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Libby
    Justice Court. $75,000.
  21. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct. Lincoln County.
  22. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
  23. Steele, Karyl Rosanne, 44; Arrested on March. 11. Revoke release-bail or bong, negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. Libby Justice Court, 35,000.
  24. Villanueva,
    Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000.
  25. Warren, Cathie Iris, 66; Arrested on March 9. Charged with felony probation violation, felony revocation of sentence. DOC/LCDC, $50,000.
  26. Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released
    March 10.
  27. White, Matthew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $25,000.

 



