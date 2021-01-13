JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFS REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of January 11, 2021



Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCJC/Adult Probation. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $15,000. Eggers, Chad Eugene, 44; arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol , failure to carry proof of insurance, improper/ no license plates, suspended drivers license. Lincoln County. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; arrested on Jan. 7, 2021. Charged with suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $52,500. James, Terry Herman, 49. arrested on Jan. 3, 2021. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, criminal trespass to property, feony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kramer, Mathew David, 26, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with theft, felony. Lincoln County.

Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby Justice Court. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI, felony revocation of sentence, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $60,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Reid, Raymond Obrien, 45; arrested on Jan. 2 2021. Charged with obstructing a police officer, assault non-aggressive apprehension. Partner family member assault serious bodily injury. Libby City Court. $ 25,000. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation.

Lincoln Justice Court. $75,000. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. LCDC. $35,000. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, felony assault on a minor. Lincoln County. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. White, Mathew James, 19; arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Wommack, Jimmy Lee, 43; arrested on Jan. 4 2021. Charged with warrant. DOC COMMIT.

Friday, Jan. 15

Male reported in a lobby looking for “it” again.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Caller advised there were over 20 cats and several dogs living in a residence.

Caller reported a truck jumping the old railroad crossing had become stuck on the tracks.

Caller reported someone was shooting off fireworks and it was making her dogs go crazy.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Caller advised she had been bitten by her neighbor’s dog.

Caller reported neighbor had been running his chainsaw for two hours.

Caller reported a male walking near his residence yelling and singing.

Monday, Jan. 18

Caller reported two german shepherds at large.

Caller reported a large canine roaming her yard.

Caller advised finding a coin purse full of drug paraphernalia.

Caller advised he needed to speak to a deputy about his dog being attacked by another dog.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Caller reported a deer with a bear trap on its leg.

Caller reported finding a plastic tub with four life jackets inside.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Caller requested a welfare check on her daughter who had not been heard from in a few nights.

Caller reported finding a phone with a otter box.