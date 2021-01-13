JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFS REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.

As of January 25, 2021



Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Jan. 17, 2021 charged with felony probation violation. Judge Sheffield, Released on Jan. 20, 2021. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on Jan. 16, 2021 charged with tampering with communication device, felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; arrested on Jan. 23 2021. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Depart. of C. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $15,000. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 31; arrested on Jan. 12 2021. Charged with on site arrest. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 19 2021. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Gudmundsen, Leah Verna, 38; arrested on Jan. 18, 2021. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Libby Justice Court. $2,5000. Howard, Barton Webster, 35; arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with felony parole violation. Released on Jan. 17, 2021. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; arrested on Jan. 7, 2021. Charged with suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $52,500. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kramer, Mathew David, 26, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with theft, felony. Lincoln County. $250,000. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby Justice Court. $10,500. Mattis, Cody Joseph, 27; arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000 McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI, felony revocation of sentence, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $60,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Jan. 12 2021. Charged with misdem. DOC/LCDC. Neil, Rastesfaye Alpha, 39; arrested on Jan. 24, 2021. charged with felony criminal endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, eluding, felony criminal endangerment. Lincoln County. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Reid, Raymond Obrien, 45; arrested on Jan. 2 2021. Charged with obstructing a police officer, assault non-aggressive apprehension. Partner family member assault serious bodily injury. Libby City Court,

$25,000. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation.

Lincoln Justice Court. $75,000. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; arrested on Jan. 13 2021. charged with minor inj., obstructing a peace officer, revoke release-bail or bond. Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. LCDC. $35,000. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact, felony assault on a minor. Lincoln County. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr. 62; arrested on Jan. 11, 2021. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Villanueva, Michael Anthony, 34; arrested on Jan. 16 2021. Charged with violation of protection order, minor inj., felony strangulation. Justice Court. $55,000. White, Mathew James,19; arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Wommack, Jimmy Lee, 43; arrested on Jan. 4 2021. Charged with felony warrant. DOC COMMIT

Monday, Jan. 25

Caller advised that

someone had been

shining a green laser at his home.

Caller reported a yellow lab wearing two callers was able to get out of her fence.

Caller advised they found a vehicle abandoned in the woods.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Caller reported her

vehicle had gotten stuck during the night and when she returned to the vehicle her windows were broken out.

Caller advised of a large German Shephard dog at large but was unable to see the collar.

Caller requesting to speak to a police officer about possible scam letters he had been receiving.

Wednesday, Jan 27

Caller advised a tan med/large mutt with a collar running loose.

Caller advised a mountain lion was stalking his livestock.

Caller advised finding two German Shepherds on his property, has them pinned up.

Caller reported her sons phone had been stollen at school.

The US Customs and Border Patrol is asking for our assistance in locating Naseem Ali Saleh Mohammed who is wanted for illegal entry into the United States. Mohammed is a 22 year old male, 5’5” tall with medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black pants and high cut “ Muck” boots.

If you see this

person, do not

approach, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please call Crime stoppers at 406-752-TIPS (8477)