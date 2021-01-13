JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIFS REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.

As of January 31, 2021



Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26, 21. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release– bail or bond, felony. Lincoln County. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on Jan. 16, 2021 charged with tampering with communication device, felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; arrested on Jan. 23, 2021. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Depart. of C. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $15,000. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; arrested on Jan. 7, 2021. Charged with two counts felony possession of drugs, suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kramer, Mathew David, 26, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with theft, felony. Lincoln County. $25,000. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; arrested on Jan. 26, 21. Charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drugs. Lincoln County. $65,000. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby Justice Court. $10,500. Mattis, Cody Joseph, 27; arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000 Neil, Rastesfaye Alpha, 39; arrested on Jan. 24, 2021. Charged with felony criminal endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, eluding, felony criminal endangerment. Lincoln County. $250,000. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Jan. 25, 21. Charged with a warrant. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powel, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000. Priebe, Mathew Manfred, 30; arrested on Jan. 30, 21. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; arrested on Jan. 13 2021. Charged with minor inj/physical cont, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault minor inj/physical cont, felony assault on a minor. Lincoln County. Surman, Misty Dawn, 40; arrested on Jan. 25, 21. Charged with warrant. DOC. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr. 62; arrested on Jan. 11, 2021. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Varner, Stephine Laurel, 34; arrested on Jan. 30, 21. Charged with partner family member assault minor inj/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Villanueva, Michael Anthony, 34; arrested on Jan. 16 2021. Charged with violation of protection order, parterner family member assault minor inj., felony strangulation. Justice Court. $55,000. White, Mathew James,19; arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000.

February 2, 2021

Caller reported a stray German Shepherd running loose.

Caller wanted to file a complaint on her landlord for entering the premises without permission.

Caller advised there were boulders in the highway by the falls.

February 3, 2021

Caller reported finding a black and white terrier dog, advised she posted it on Facebook.

Caller reported an employee stole materials from the business after being let go and will not return the items.

February 4, 2021

Caller advised her truck had been stolen from her driveway.

Caller advised a vehicle had been left in their driveway and they were unable to find the owner.

Caller advised of a large bloodhound with a blue color running loose on the highway.

Caller reported two reckless drivers racing through town.