JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb 8, 2021



Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26, 21. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs-felony, revoke release– bail or bond, Lincoln County. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on Jan. 16, 2021 two charges tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23, 2021. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Dept. of C. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; Arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation. Cramer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3, 2021. Charged with criminal mischief , two counts criminal trespass of property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen of property, felony parole violation. LCJC/Probation. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; Arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC, $15,000. Released Feb. 4. Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on Feb. 2, 2021. Charged with felony burglary/ non residence, three counts criminal trespass of a vehicle, one count felony theft, two counts theft, all others. Lincoln County. Hopkins, Isaiah Daniel, 28; Arrested on Feb 3. 21. Charged with buy/possession of stolen property. Libby City Court. Released Feb. 3. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7, 2021. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of drugs,

suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony

burglary residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500. James, Corey Robert, 33; Arrested on Feb 1, 2021. Charged with felony parole violation. Released Feb. 7. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kramer, Mathew David, 26, Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County. $25,000. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on Jan. 26, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous

drugs. Lincoln County. $65,000. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Libby Justice Court. $10,500. Mattis, Cody Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony SIWOC forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000 Meacham, David Wayne, 50; Arrested on Feb. 2, 2021. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $10,000. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Charged with a warrant. DOC. Nelson, Samantha Lee, 27; Arrested on Feb. 3, 2021. Charged with two counts buy/stolen property. Libby City Court. Released Feb. 3. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; Arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powel, Levi Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000. Priebe, Mathew

Manfred, 30; Arrested on Jan. 30, 21. Charged with

felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; Arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. Charged with partner family member assault minor inj/physical cont, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Steiger, Sarah Ellenann, 39; Arrested on Feb. 4, 2021. Charged with probation violation. Adult Probation. Released Feb. 7. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault minor inj/physical cont., felony assault on a minor. Lincoln County. Surman, Misty Dawn, 40; Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Charged with warrant. DOC. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr. 62; Arrested on Jan.

11, 2021. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; Arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Varner, Stephine Laurel, 34; Arrested on Jan. 30, 2021. Charged with partner family member assault minor inj/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Villanueva, Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16, 2021. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000. Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5, 2021. Charged with partner family member assault minor inj/physical Cont. Libby City Court. $10,000. White, Mathew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000.

February 5

3:09 p.m. – Caller reported a dog barking for several hours near her residence. She was doggone tired of it.

4:39 p.m. – Caller reported a vehicle had been parked in the same place for the last two months. Perhaps gone fishing?

February 6



9:00 a.m. Caller reported two vehicles doing brodies in the store parking lot.

Just another small-town Saturday night in Montana.

10:13 p.m. Caller reported a blue truck driving up and down the roadway shining lights onto several properties for about an hour. What you lookin’ at, Willis?

February 7

7:14 p.m. Caller requested an officer to speak with his neighbor who chops wood all night long. Leave it to that Beaver…

10:31 p.m. Caller reported her vehicle ran out of transmission fluid and vehicle would no longer move. Check those fluids before you take the back roads please!

February 8

11:39 p.m. Caller reported his Australian Shepherd/ chocolate lab mix was loose, has tan on its legs and ears.

1:40 p.m. Caller reported her white Pitbull mix iwas missing, it has a red collar with tags.

What should you do if you find a lost dog? See expert advice at akc.org. Type “lost dog” into search box.

February 9

8:53 Caller reported two squatters living in the shed behind his residence. Perhaps simply looking for a place to warm their own “squatters.”

February 11

1:37 p.m. Caller reported an unknown camper has been parked on his private property. Perhaps check the perimeter for Shaggy and crew?