JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.
Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.
As of Feb 16, 2021
- Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond,
Lincoln County. $75,000.
- Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000.
- Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Dept. of Corrections.
4.Ballard, Wallace Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with reckless driving, felony assault with a weapon. LCJC/Pre-Trial.
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln
County. $100,000.
- Blanchard, Nathan Ivan, 54; Arrested and released on Feb. 8. Charged with warrant for stalking. Lincoln County.
- Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; Arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft-all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation.
8.Covey, Caleb Daniel, 34; Arrested on Feb. 11. Charged with warrant for felony parole violation. Adult Probation.
- Cramer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief , two counts criminal trespass of property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation. LCJC/Probation.
- Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on Feb. 2. Charged with felony burglary/non-residence, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, two counts theft-all others., one count felony theft. Lincoln County.
- Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of drugs,
suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony
burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500.
- Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000.
- Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
- Kramer, Mathew David, 26, Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony theft-all others. Lincoln County. $25,000. Released Feb. 10.
- Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with
felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous
drugs. Lincoln County. $65,000.
- Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on Jan. 8. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby Justice Court. $10,500.
- Manges, Christopher Loban, 52; Arrested on Feb. 10, 21. Charged with failure to appear, violation of protection order. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Mattis, Cody Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000
- McCormick, Christopher Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County.
$100,000.
- Meacham, David Wayne, 50; Arrested on Feb. 2. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released Feb. 11.
- Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; Arrested on Jan. 25. Charged with a warrant. DOC.
- Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; Arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses, felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
- Powel, Levi Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Libby Justice Court. $75,000.
- Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County.
- Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke relea. se-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
- Steele, Karyl Rosanne. 44; Arrested and released on Feb. 11. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol, reckless driving. Troy City Court.
- Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony assault on a minor. Lincoln County. Released Feb. 14.
- Surman, Misty Dawn, 40; Arrested on Jan. 25. Charged with warrant. DOC.
- Switzer, Juan Juarez, Jr. 62; Arrested on Jan. 11. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
- Tangen, Tyler John, 24; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with DUI-refusal, speeding/basic. Lincoln County. Released Feb. 13.
- Varner, Stephine Laurel, 34; Arrested on Jan. 30. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released Feb. 13.
- Villanueva, Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000.
- Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000.
- White, Mathew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000.
February 11
1:22 a.m. Caller requested vehicle be removed from front of dumpster.
4:48 p.m. Caller reported yellow lab found.
February 12
4:48 p.m. Accidental 911 caller contacted. Owner of phone driving, child had possession of phone.
February 13
7:16 a.m. 911 call made from inactive phone, no mapping available, no record of number.
3:21 p.m. Caller reported brother’s phone was taken while eating lunch.
February 14
8:16 p.m. Response to call for house alarm. House unoccupied and secure.
February 15
3:13 p.m. Accidental 911 call received. Caller advised the smartphone was smarter than him.
February 16
1:13 p.m. Caller advised receiving multiple calls from a man who claimed to be a CPT of social security.
February 17
11:56 a.m. Caller reported lost keys attached to a purple lanyard.
February 18
2:53 a.m. A large transformer explosion was heard. Surmised that logging truck may have hit pole.
February 20
7:54 p.m. Caller reported finding a yellow Mastiff/ Lab mix with no collar.
February 21
11:22 p.m. Caller reported finding a German Shepheard running loose on the highway