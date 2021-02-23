JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb 16, 2021



Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond,

Lincoln County. $75,000. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Dept. of Corrections.

4.Ballard, Wallace Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with reckless driving, felony assault with a weapon. LCJC/Pre-Trial.

Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln

County. $100,000. Blanchard, Nathan Ivan, 54; Arrested and released on Feb. 8. Charged with warrant for stalking. Lincoln County. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; Arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft-all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation.

8.Covey, Caleb Daniel, 34; Arrested on Feb. 11. Charged with warrant for felony parole violation. Adult Probation.

Cramer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief , two counts criminal trespass of property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation. LCJC/Probation. Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on Feb. 2. Charged with felony burglary/non-residence, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, two counts theft-all others., one count felony theft. Lincoln County. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of drugs,

suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony

burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kramer, Mathew David, 26, Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony theft-all others. Lincoln County. $25,000. Released Feb. 10. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with

felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous

drugs. Lincoln County. $65,000. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on Jan. 8. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby Justice Court. $10,500. Manges, Christopher Loban, 52; Arrested on Feb. 10, 21. Charged with failure to appear, violation of protection order. Lincoln County. $10,000. Mattis, Cody Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000 McCormick, Christopher Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County.

$100,000. Meacham, David Wayne, 50; Arrested on Feb. 2. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released Feb. 11. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; Arrested on Jan. 25. Charged with a warrant. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; Arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses, felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powel, Levi Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke relea. se-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Steele, Karyl Rosanne. 44; Arrested and released on Feb. 11. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol, reckless driving. Troy City Court. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony assault on a minor. Lincoln County. Released Feb. 14. Surman, Misty Dawn, 40; Arrested on Jan. 25. Charged with warrant. DOC. Switzer, Juan Juarez, Jr. 62; Arrested on Jan. 11. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Tangen, Tyler John, 24; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with DUI-refusal, speeding/basic. Lincoln County. Released Feb. 13. Varner, Stephine Laurel, 34; Arrested on Jan. 30. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released Feb. 13. Villanueva, Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000. Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. White, Mathew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000.

February 11

1:22 a.m. Caller requested vehicle be removed from front of dumpster.

4:48 p.m. Caller reported yellow lab found.

February 12

4:48 p.m. Accidental 911 caller contacted. Owner of phone driving, child had possession of phone.

February 13

7:16 a.m. 911 call made from inactive phone, no mapping available, no record of number.

3:21 p.m. Caller reported brother’s phone was taken while eating lunch.

February 14

8:16 p.m. Response to call for house alarm. House unoccupied and secure.

February 15

3:13 p.m. Accidental 911 call received. Caller advised the smartphone was smarter than him.

February 16

1:13 p.m. Caller advised receiving multiple calls from a man who claimed to be a CPT of social security.

February 17

11:56 a.m. Caller reported lost keys attached to a purple lanyard.

February 18

2:53 a.m. A large transformer explosion was heard. Surmised that logging truck may have hit pole.

February 20

7:54 p.m. Caller reported finding a yellow Mastiff/ Lab mix with no collar.

February 21

11:22 p.m. Caller reported finding a German Shepheard running loose on the highway