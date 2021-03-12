JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.

As of March 1, 2021



Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26, 2021. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond, Lincoln County. $75,000.

Anderson, Stacy Lee, 38; Arrested on Feb. 23, 2021. Charged with Theft, all others. Libby City Court. Released on Feb. 23.

Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on

Jan. 16, 2021. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23, 2021. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Dept. of Corrections. Ballard, Wallace Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12, 2021. Charged with felony revoke

release-bail or bond, reckless driving, felony assault with a weapon. LCJC/Pre-Trial. $175,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony

aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000.

Bittick, Bruce Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26, 2021. Charged with parole violation, Felony. Adult Probation.

Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; Arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with

possession of burglary tools, theft-all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation. $40,000.

7.Covey, Caleb

Daniel, 34; Arrested on Feb. 11, 2021. Charged with warrant for felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released February 26.

Cramer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3, 2021. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass of property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation. LCJC/Probation.

Daniels, Lisa Ann, 55; Charged with Suspended drivers license, DUI drugs or alcohol. Released Feb. 23.

Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on Feb. 2, 2021. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others., one count felony theft. Lincoln County.

Hopkins, Isaiah Daniel, 28; Arrested on probation violation, Felony. Adult Probation. Released on Feb. 25.

Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7, 2021. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony

possession of drugs,

suspended DL

possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs,

possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln

County. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on Jan. 26, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of

dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $65,000.

Lambertsen, Shaun Paul, 19; Arrested on Fb. 22, 2021. Charged with Theft, all others 2, Criminal trespass 3, Theft Felony, Burglary of residence, Felony. Libby Justice Court. $ 50,000.

Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Libby Justice Court. $10,500. Mattis, Cody

Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000 McCormick, Christopher Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12, 2021. Charged with felony revocation of sentence.

Lincoln County.

$150,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; Arrested on February 21, 2021. Charged with return to court, on sight arrest. DC/MSP. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Charged with a warrant. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; Arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of

felony tampering with witnesses, felony aggravated animal cruelty. DOC. Powel, Levi

Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with

felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on

Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.

Steiger, Dustin Alfred, 33; Arrested on Feb. 22, 2021. Charged with Parole violation, Felony, Failure to dim lights, No insurance. Adult probation.

Switzer, Juan

Juarez, Jr. 62; Arrested on Jan. 11, 2021. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Vandelden, Faith Marie, 31; Arrested on Feb. 24, 2021. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, Felony, Suspended drivers license, DUI. Lincoln County. $ 10,000. Villanueva,

Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16, 2021. Charged with

violation of protection

order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000. Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. White, Matthew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000.

February 27

5:42 p.m. Caller reported fire wood cutters

allowing wood to roll down the hill into a lane of travel.

4:40 p.m. Caller advised there was a side by side four wheeler doing burnouts and doughnuts on his property.

February 28

2:22 p.m. Caller advised that her dog had been bit by her neighbors dog.

2:19 p.m. Caller

reported the neighbor has been chopping wood very late at night.

March 1

11:50 p.m. Caller advised being harassed by animal right activists and they were coming to the property and taking pictures.

12:44 p.m. Caller advised being scammed and gave the last 4 of their social.

12:57 p.m. Caller

advised many mailboxes had been vandalized in the neighborhood.

4:21 p.m. Caller

reported her propane tanks had been stolen off of her property.

March 3

2:56 p.m. Caller reported a squatter that had been on their property.

4:54 p.m. Caller advised losing a black wallet, likely in a quilt pattern bag and lost at a store.

March 4

9:29 p.m. Caller reported someone broke into their residence and

destroyed it.

12:40 p.m. Caller advised theft of game at his residence and the locks to his residence and believes it was his landlord and her son.

5:28 p.m. Caller advised someone cut the lock off of his storage shed.

1:59 p.m. Caller advised of a female trying to get into a vehicle that did not belong to her.

11:08 p.m. Caller

advised a lost bright colored brindle Pitbull dog.