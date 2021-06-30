JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Mar. 7

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Barrows, Craig A

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and felony all other offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Bittick, Bruce E.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Bock, Win D.

Charged with felony all other offenses.



Brown, Anthony S.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony drug violations, felony all other offences, negligent endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and 10 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court; OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fettig, Jason M.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses, felony driving under the influence, and 3 counts of traffic offence.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Harris, Mark S.

Charged with two counts all other offenses. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony all other larceny, felony all other offenses, felony simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism, and trespass of real property. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartsock, Adam G.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism. LCJC.

Legan, Jon Q.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with felony partner family member assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Cody A.

Charged with DUI alcohol or drugs.

Williams, Johnathon D.

Charged with simple assault. LCJC.

Montana Recognizes Red Cross Month

Submitted by Brooke Stroyke, Office of the Governor

Governor Greg Gianforte earlier this month proclaimed March 2022 as Red Cross Month in Montana to recognize the lasting legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton and the organization’s impact in Montana.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt first issued a Red Cross Month proclamation in 1943 to celebrate the lifesaving mission of the organization.

WHEREAS, in 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross, turning her steadfast dedication for helping others into a bold mission of preventing and alleviating people’s suffering; and

WHEREAS, today, more than 140 years later, we honor the kindness and generosity of Red Cross volunteers here in Montana, who continue to carry out Clara’s lifesaving legacy; and

WHEREAS, the contributions of local Red Cross volunteers give hope to the most vulnerable in their darkest hours, and their work to prevent and alleviate human suffering is vital to our state’s health and resiliency; and

WHEREAS, in times of crisis, Montanans come together to care for one another, and this humanitarian spirit is exemplified by American Red Cross volunteers and donors; and

WHEREAS, we dedicate this month of March to all those who continue to advance the noble legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, who lived by her words, “You must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it,” and ask others to join in this commitment to give back to our communities;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim March 2022 to be

RED CROSS MONTH

in Montana to celebrate the lasting legacy of Clara Barton and the ongoing contributions of the American Red Cross to our state and communities.