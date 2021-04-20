Lincoln County Inmate Offense List

Inmate

Offense List

Monday, May 17 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those being held

by the

Lincoln Country

Sheriff’s Office

on the date listed above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.

Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Benedict, Brian R.

Charged with felony

assault with a weapon, partner family member assault. LCJC.

Benson, Daniel R.

Charged with partner family member assault. LCJC.

Bowen, Robert L

Charged with partner family member assault, violation of protective order. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Erb, Nathan A

Charged with felony. OOS.

Erickson, Brenton K.

Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. LCC/LCDC.

Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, additional felony

offence, obstructing a peace officer, two traffic

offenses. LCJC/OOC.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Felony theft. LCC.

Graves, William R., Sr.

Charged with felony DUI – alcohol or drugs. LCJC.

Hagen, Ivan J.

Charged with felony

robbery. LLC.

Hammrich, Bryce A.

Charged with partner family member assault, disorderly conduct.

Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of

dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

James, Jonathan

Charged with two felony DUI – drug or alcohol, traffic offense. LCJC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of drugs,

felony parole violation,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kusener, Kimberly D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony offence—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC/OOS.

Lambersten, Shaun

Charged with felony

burglary—residence,

felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony

sexual intercourse

without consent. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two felony

offenses, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Newton, Mikealla L.

Charged with probation violation, NCL.

Raymond, Mitchell B.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, felony – all other offenses. LCJC/OOC.

Siefke, Andrew P

Charged with three counts traffic offense, three counts all other

offenses. LCC/LCJC.

Steele, Karyl R

Charged with felony,

probation violation,

resisting arrest.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with traffic

offense. LCJC.

TURNING BACK time… TO 2006…

“Joan Wallace will be missed”

Editor:

Kootenai Pets for Life would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Joan Wallace.

From its beginnings in 2001, Joan, who was the first animal control officer of Lincoln County, was a supporter of KPFL, advising, helping with animal medication and care, donating items for the shelter and giving us direction in our endeavors.

Dedicated to animal welfare, Joan’s deep love for all animals was reflected in her enthusiasm for helping us realize our goals. Her gentle, quiet voice was instrumental in guiding us in our efforts to better the lives of animals. In 2004, we presented her with a plaque to show our gratitude.

She will be profoundly missed by all of us who love animals and work for their welfare.

Eileen Carney,

President Kootenai Pets for Life