Lincoln County Inmate Offense List

Inmate
Offense List
Monday, May 17 (Only)
All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
This list of inmates reflects solely those being held
by the
Lincoln Country
Sheriff’s Office
on the date listed above.
This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony
assault with a weapon,
destruction of a
communication device. LCDC.
Benedict, Brian R.
Charged with felony
assault with a weapon, partner family member assault. LCJC.
Benson, Daniel R.
Charged with partner family member assault. LCJC.
Bowen, Robert L
Charged with partner family member assault, violation of protective order. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E.
Charged with felony
burglary – residence,
felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Erb, Nathan A
Charged with felony. OOS.
Erickson, Brenton K.
Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. LCC/LCDC.
Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, additional felony
offence, obstructing a peace officer, two traffic
offenses. LCJC/OOC.
Gordon, Dominic R.
Felony theft. LCC.
Graves, William R., Sr.
Charged with felony DUI – alcohol or drugs. LCJC.
Hagen, Ivan J.
Charged with felony
robbery. LLC.
Hammrich, Bryce A.
Charged with partner family member assault, disorderly conduct.
Hudak, Nakuma F.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of
dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
James, Jonathan
Charged with two felony DUI – drug or alcohol, traffic offense. LCJC.
Kendall, Jeremiah R.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal handle of stolen property.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony
homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R.
Charged with felony
possession of drugs,
felony parole violation,
possession of drug
paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kusener, Kimberly D.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony offence—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC/OOS.
Lambersten, Shaun
Charged with felony
burglary—residence,
felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.
Mattis, Cody
Charged with felony
sexual intercourse
without consent. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D.
Charged with two felony
offenses, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.
Newton, Mikealla L.
Charged with probation violation, NCL.
Raymond, Mitchell B.
Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, felony – all other offenses. LCJC/OOC.
Siefke, Andrew P
Charged with three counts traffic offense, three counts all other
offenses. LCC/LCJC.
Steele, Karyl R
Charged with felony,
probation violation,
resisting arrest.
Stevens, Jeremiah J.
Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.
Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.
Charged with traffic
offense. LCJC.
TURNING BACK time… TO 2006…
“Joan Wallace will be missed”
Editor:
Kootenai Pets for Life would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Joan Wallace.
From its beginnings in 2001, Joan, who was the first animal control officer of Lincoln County, was a supporter of KPFL, advising, helping with animal medication and care, donating items for the shelter and giving us direction in our endeavors.
Dedicated to animal welfare, Joan’s deep love for all animals was reflected in her enthusiasm for helping us realize our goals. Her gentle, quiet voice was instrumental in guiding us in our efforts to better the lives of animals. In 2004, we presented her with a plaque to show our gratitude.
She will be profoundly missed by all of us who love animals and work for their welfare.
Eileen Carney,
President Kootenai Pets for Life