Lincoln County Inmate Offense List

Inmate

Offense List

Monday,

April 26 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those

being held by the Lincoln Country Sheriff’s Office on the date listed above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.

Allyn, David Glenn Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony – not classified, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Anderson, Michael J.

Felony offense not classified.

Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. LCDC.

Beers, George A

Charged with felony, all other offences. OOC.

Benefield, Kelsi L

Charged with misdemeanor, trespass on property, misdemeanor, resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Bowen, Robert L

Charged with misdemeanor, PFMA 3rd offense, misdemeanor, violation of protective order. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E. Charged with felony

burglary – residence, felony parole violation,

criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to

property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Currier, Tommy L.

Charged with felony, possession of drugs, misdemeanor traffic

offense, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC

Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, traffic offence, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs. LCJC.

Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony criminal endangerment, additional felony offence,

obstructing a peace officer, two traffic offences. LCJC, OOC.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Felony Theft. LCC.

Hagen, Ivan J.

Charged with felony robbery. LLC.

Heil, Eric

Charged with felony parole violation. NCL.

Hudak, Nakuma F. Charged with felony attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Jordan, Kristopher L.

Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia,

traffic offence. LCJC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony escape.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R. Charged with felony possession of drugs, felony parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kusener, Kimberly D. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Lambersten, Shaun Charged with felony burglary—residence, felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D. Charged with two felony offences, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Powell, Levi J.

Charged with felony intimidation, partner family member assault -reasonable App 3rd, privacy in communication. LCDC.

Priebe, Matthew M. Charged with felony parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, additional offence.

Raymond, Mitchell B

Charged with Felony, criminal endangerment, felony, all other offenses.

Stelle, Karyl R.

Charged with negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. LCC.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.

Ueland, Michael L

Charged with Felony, Dui. LCJC.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y

Charged with misdemeanor, traffic offense. LCJC.

The Lincoln County Sherriff’s

Office received approximately

390 complaints

during the first three weeks of May, 1991.

Here are some of them:

Wednesday, May 1 –

12:45 a.m.—A caller reported that he saw a man carrying a rifle into the VFW club in

Libby. Officers responded.

It was a man carrying a cue stick.

Friday, May 3 –

9:05 a.m.—A Libby man

complained that 5 hereford cows were in his yard and were now headed west.

Radio station was called and asked to put information about cows

on the radio to find the owner.

Sunday, May 5 –

3:41 a.m.—Officers reported the radio station had been egged again.

The local hens apparently caught wind of the cows

being ratted-out and

retaliated upon such udder nonsense!

Sunday, May 12 –

12:13 a.m.—Officers reported that the radio station was egged again.

The cows then intervened with what seemed to be a sticking point amidst the livestock community. “Do unto

udders as you would have

udders to you!” they employed.

5:29 p.m.—A Eureka man reported that someone

drove through a fence on his

property and entered a

quonset hut on the property.

Tuesday, May 14 –

3:07 p.m.—A Libby man

requested an officer remove

a carpenter from his

residence who was doing

unwanted work.

Apparently he was really screwing things up?

Thursday, May 16 –

3:53 p.m.—(name withheld) was loading a mare into his truck in Eureka. The mare was tied to the back of the truck and the man was

standing in the back. Another person’s stallion got loose and tried to mount the mare, causing the truck to jump backwards. The man fell

because of the incident.

The owner of the stallion was cited by Animal Control for allowing a stallion to run at large (third citation).

Maybe she was born with it, may it was the neighbaline?

Saturday, May 18 –

8:48 a.m.—The golf course complained of four cows

on the golf course. They

belonged to the roping club.

The 5th decided another un-

solicited appearance in town would likely prove a mis-steak.

10:03 p.m.—A man

complained there were a

couple of guys stripping a vehicle on 4th street at the American Legion. Officers responded. The subjects were playing a practical joke on the drummer of the band at the American Legion Bar. The victim knows the subjects, said he wouldn’t sign a

complaint if they reassemble the vehicle in the morning.

How many puns could we possibly place here? At least a Zildjan!