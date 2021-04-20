Lincoln County Inmate Offense List

Inmate
Offense List
Monday,
April 26 (Only)
All charges are
misdemeanors
unless
specified as a felony.
This list of inmates reflects solely those
being held by the Lincoln Country Sheriff’s Office on the date listed above.
This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.
Allyn, David Glenn Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony – not classified, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Anderson, Michael J.
Felony offense not classified.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. LCDC.
Beers, George A
Charged with felony, all other offences. OOC.
Benefield, Kelsi L
Charged with misdemeanor, trespass on property, misdemeanor, resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct. LCJC.
Bowen, Robert L
Charged with misdemeanor, PFMA 3rd offense, misdemeanor, violation of protective order. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E. Charged with felony
burglary – residence, felony parole violation,
criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to
property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Currier, Tommy L.
Charged with felony, possession of drugs, misdemeanor traffic
offense, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC
Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, traffic offence, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs. LCJC.
Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony criminal endangerment, additional felony offence,
obstructing a peace officer, two traffic offences. LCJC, OOC.
Gordon, Dominic R.
Felony Theft. LCC.
Hagen, Ivan J.
Charged with felony robbery. LLC.
Heil, Eric
Charged with felony parole violation. NCL.
Hudak, Nakuma F. Charged with felony attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Jordan, Kristopher L.
Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia,
traffic offence. LCJC.
Kendall, Jeremiah R.
Charged with felony escape.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R. Charged with felony possession of drugs, felony parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kusener, Kimberly D. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Lambersten, Shaun Charged with felony burglary—residence, felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.
Mattis, Cody
Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D. Charged with two felony offences, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.
Powell, Levi J.
Charged with felony intimidation, partner family member assault -reasonable App 3rd, privacy in communication. LCDC.
Priebe, Matthew M. Charged with felony parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, additional offence.
Raymond, Mitchell B
Charged with Felony, criminal endangerment, felony, all other offenses.
Stelle, Karyl R.
Charged with negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. LCC.
Stevens, Jeremiah J.
Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.
Ueland, Michael L
Charged with Felony, Dui. LCJC.
Yakovenko, Bohdan Y
Charged with misdemeanor, traffic offense. LCJC.
The Lincoln County Sherriff’s
Office received approximately
390 complaints
during the first three weeks of May, 1991.
Here are some of them:
Wednesday, May 1 –
12:45 a.m.—A caller reported that he saw a man carrying a rifle into the VFW club in
Libby. Officers responded.
It was a man carrying a cue stick.
Friday, May 3 –
9:05 a.m.—A Libby man
complained that 5 hereford cows were in his yard and were now headed west.
Radio station was called and asked to put information about cows
on the radio to find the owner.
Sunday, May 5 –
3:41 a.m.—Officers reported the radio station had been egged again.
The local hens apparently caught wind of the cows
being ratted-out and
retaliated upon such udder nonsense!
Sunday, May 12 –
12:13 a.m.—Officers reported that the radio station was egged again.
The cows then intervened with what seemed to be a sticking point amidst the livestock community. “Do unto
udders as you would have
udders to you!” they employed.
5:29 p.m.—A Eureka man reported that someone
drove through a fence on his
property and entered a
quonset hut on the property.
Tuesday, May 14 –
3:07 p.m.—A Libby man
requested an officer remove
a carpenter from his
residence who was doing
unwanted work.
Apparently he was really screwing things up?
Thursday, May 16 –
3:53 p.m.—(name withheld) was loading a mare into his truck in Eureka. The mare was tied to the back of the truck and the man was
standing in the back. Another person’s stallion got loose and tried to mount the mare, causing the truck to jump backwards. The man fell
because of the incident.
The owner of the stallion was cited by Animal Control for allowing a stallion to run at large (third citation).
Maybe she was born with it, may it was the neighbaline?
Saturday, May 18 –
8:48 a.m.—The golf course complained of four cows
on the golf course. They
belonged to the roping club.
The 5th decided another un-
solicited appearance in town would likely prove a mis-steak.
10:03 p.m.—A man
complained there were a
couple of guys stripping a vehicle on 4th street at the American Legion. Officers responded. The subjects were playing a practical joke on the drummer of the band at the American Legion Bar. The victim knows the subjects, said he wouldn’t sign a
complaint if they reassemble the vehicle in the morning.
How many puns could we possibly place here? At least a Zildjan!