LOCAL YOUTH

Before gathering for a Class photo to mark the beginning of their Commitment to Graduate, the Libby Loggers Class of 2026 filled out a Pledge Card to be officially filed away with the signature of a witness. “No matter what it takes, how long it takes, or how hard it gets, I can do this and I will not give up,” read the pledge card. “I make this pledge to myself, my family, my friends, my school and my community.” (Photo by Stacy Bender)

by Stacy Bender

“Today we are here for students to make a

commitment,” shared Gear Up liaison, Deanna Malyevac,

on Wednesday morning, May 19. “Today we are asking

the future Class of 2026 to make a well thought-out

commitment to graduate from High School.”

Malyevac, addressing the seventh grade class at Libby Middle School, then went on to explain the importance

of making that choice. “Making a commitment involves dedicating yourself to something—like a person or a cause. Yet before you make a commitment, you must think carefully. A commitment obligates you to do something.”

“Some commitments are large—when you take a job for instance. Some are small—for instance, saying you’d meet a friend at six. A person should aim to be true to their word. Commitments are not taken lightly, and that is why we have this special breakfast ceremony each year.”

The underclassmen were then greeted by LHS Senior Jay Beagle who came to offer a few pointers on how to

succeed in school over the next five years. “Be involved,” Beagle employed. “Find something to be a part of—sports, science, drama, band. When you become involved, you start having more fun. When you’re having more fun, you’ll want to come to school. And when you want to come to school, there’s a good chance you’re going to succeed.”

Kira Luscher, LMS counselor, was the last to address the class before they parted ways that morning. “Trust your teachers,” she told the students in parting. “Work hard and lean on the support of our Libby Community. You will find more opportunities in life with that High School Diploma.”

—2021 SUMMER CAMP DIRECTORY

*NEW LISTINGS THIS WEEK*

Northwest Championship Basketball Camp, June 7 – 9

Libby High School Gymnasium.

Grades 7, 8, 9 – 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Grades 4, 5, 6 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(Grade level according to 2021-22 enrollment) $45 per camper.

Offensive and defensive fundamentals, contests and games, free t-shirt, LHS coaches and Logger players as mentors. Registration will be accepted through first day of camp, but it is requested that forms are returned as soon as possible. Logger Champ Camp registration and waiver forms available at both Libby Elementary and Middle/High School offices.



Teacher Recommended! Montana Learning Center Summer Camps 2021

A wide variety of opportunities and camp dates for students in grades 1-12.

Here you’ll find every science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) camp that we are offering to students in 2021. Montana Learning Center provides campers participative

science experiments and projects, activity-based math, educational games and simulations, and thrilling field trips. Our students learn how to ask questions and wonder out loud.

Most camps take place at Canyon Ferry Lake where campers have fun fishing, kayaking, boating and swimming. Overnight campers will experience the wonder of the night sky

and learn about astronomy at our on-site observatories with state-of-the art telescopes, including the largest public access telescope in Montana. Weather permitting, students will

observe the Moon, galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and safely

observe the Sun. To learn more about all summer camp

options and potential scholarship opportunities, please visit www.montanalearning.org.

Also Teacher Recommended!

35th Annual Montana Natural Resource Youth Camp

(North of Missoula) Ages 13-18, July 18-23

The future decisions of how our natural resources will be managed will be made by the youth of today. For 35 years, the Montana Natural Resources Youth Camp has provided a place to study in an outdoor classroom the scientific principles, economic realities,

historical heritage, and social perspectives of today, to help these future leaders in their quest to gain a natural resources perspective that is informed and progressive. “We invite all youth ages 13-18 to spend one week in the rustic setting of Lubrecht Experimental Forest east of Missoula and learn about Montana’s natural resources. The accommodations are comfortable, the food is great, and the instruction and friendships are the best.”

Campers learn about forests, streams, soils, geology, range land, wildlife, and recreation,

and spend a half-day rafting the Alberton Gorge of the Clark Fork River. In between the field sessions, taught largely by professionals that volunteer from a variety of natural resources based agencies and industries, specialty evening programs, guest speakers, hands-on

learning-through-discovery, and campfires provide for a lasting summer camp experience.

Deadline to register is June 18. To learn more, please visit:

www.forestry.msuextension.org/mnyrc

Libby Loggers Host University of Idaho Volleyball Camp, June 16 & 17

4th-8th grade, 9-11:30 a.m. (Cost is $45)

9th-12th Grade, 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. (Cost is $100)

Registration forms available at Libby High School

Deadline to register is Friday, May 21

Late registration will be accepted. Please contact Sam Hannah at 291-2903

*Please inquire about scholarships if needed.

Camp will be overseen by University of Idaho head coach, Debbie Buchanan, and

some of her collegiate athletes.

Lincoln County Youth Soccer Association Soccer Camp, July 12 – 16

J. Neils Soccer Fields, Libby

3-5 years old, 8-9 am – $79 per child

6-16 years old, half day – $124 per child

8-16 years old, full day – $150 per child

Avoid a $10 late fee by completing your registration online ten days before your camp’s start date. Register at challengersports.com.

*All camp participants must wear a mask.

Troy Parks & Recreation Swimming Lessons

Two sessions: July 19-30 or August 2-13

Registration is now open for

Troy Parks and Recreation Swimming Lessons. Open to youth 5-years of age and up.

Sessions run Monday thru Friday, July 19-30 or August 2-13.

Confirmation of lessons and an official schedule will be sent out to students via email or mail at the end of June. Lessons are FREE to Troy School District children and $25 for out

of District swimmers.

Registration forms due by Friday, June, 11, and available at WF Morrison Elementary School, True Value or by email at tyann.h@gmail.com.

Please return forms to the office at WF Morrison Elementary School,

True Value or mail to PO Box 755 in Troy. Call 293-1304 for more info.

Lincoln County 4-H First Annual Youth Horse Camp

June 10-13, Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Cost is $75.

To participate in classes, you will need to bring a horse. Auditors are welcome.

There will be classes on Safety, Nutrition, Showmanship, Equitation and more.

Games and lots of fun! For more information, please contact:

Jody Coleman, 406-889-6042 or email svea.jorgenson@montana.edu.

Know of a Summer Camp opportunity you would like to share with the neighbors?

Email us the details and we’ll help to get the word out!

ATTN: CAMP NEWS, news@montanian.com