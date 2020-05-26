CLASS OF 2020

Graduation: Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the Logger Stadium. Each graduate will have 4 tickets for guests and will be closed to the public. All participants were asked to avoid travel outside of Montana for 14 days prior to ceremony. Social distancing practices and health guidelines will be followed by Lincoln County Health Department. Face coverings are recommended. Family and friends unable to attend the event will be able to live stream graduation free on NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com
Libby HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS
Nicholas James Allen
Amaya Raelyn Borden
Ashlynn Emma Candee
Megan Lynn Carr
John Otto Cheroske
Ty Daniel Collier
Sydney Faustine Croucher
Dalton Lee Dodge
Hailey June Dotson
Joseph William Downard
Julianna Desiree Downard
Dyllyn Nykole Elliott
Lucas James Foreman
Sheyla Gale Gallagher
Sydney Rose Ju-Chuan Gier
Ryan Wells Goodman
Gage Allan Hart
David William Hawkins
Dylan Jacob Jaworski
Abbie Jane Johnson
Keith Derry Johnson
Jack Alan Johnson-Schmidt
Melody Page Jones
Robert Blake Knapp
Logan Walker LaBelle
Cayman Amos Lee
Ciera Ashley Lucas
Tanner Samuel Marshall
Ashlynn Garce Monigold
Fredrick Koch Moore
Jazlyn Jade Nixon
Zoey LeeAnn O’Donnell
Jeffery Allen Offenbecher
Chelsea Marie Pfister
Cameron Lee Powell
William James Powell
McKenzie Renee Proffitt
Kylee Jo Quinn
Dakota Leroy Redifer
Hunter Storm Rehl
Shane Brian Rice
Kynedy Quyhn Roby
Ebony Cheyenne Rowe
Chandler Ray Sabine Bower
Christopher Michael Schedlbauer
Tyler Robert Serna
Dona Yuneque Shasteen
Shelby Mariah Smith
Devin Michael Smook
Alexandria Rose Snyder
Benjamin Samuel Stevenson
Alex Wade Svendsbye
Cyrus Frank Sweedman
Michael Jesse Tew
Trey Samuel Thompson
Jaycee Marynn Thornock
Riley Steven Vogel
Keira Mae Ward
Mackenzie Kylene Warren
Jacqueline Alyssa-Rose Wisdom